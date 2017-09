5 ejercicios que tonifican tu figura desde la primera sesión

Yesterday's booty sesh with bae @adamcapel 🍑left me feeling so unbelievably sore 😩 Request for workout vids been heard!!🤗 GLUTES & HAMMIES focused leg workout 🏋🏼‍♀️ This is a typical workout for me to do once or twice a week for lower body! With usually another one focused more on quads💪🏼 1. Barbell Hip Thrusts 4 x 6-8 reps (did this as my compound exercise so go HEAVY, squeeze at the top and hold for 5-10 seconds on last rep) 2. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift 4 x 10-12 reps (not as heavy as if done with a barbell but I find it easier to get depth and feel it properly in my glutes by using dumbbells!) 3A. Squats 4 x 10-12 reps (lighter weight and higher reps rather than usual, may not look pretty but squeeze tight with the glutes at the top!!) 3B. Walking Lunges 4 x 8 reps each leg (aka 16 steps per set in total) 4A. Cable Kickbacks 3 x 12-15 reps each leg 4B. Leg Curl on Swiss ball 3 x 12-15 reps Wearing @peachgains

