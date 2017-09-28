Pamela Anderson y otras celebridades lloran la muerte de Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, el mítico fundador de Playboy murió este miércoles a los 91 años impactando a millones de personas, especialmente a aquellos que trabajaron con él.
La información fue confirmada por la revista que lo hizo célebre en el mundo. De inmediato, las redes sociales lloraron su partida y fueron miles los que lamentaron su fallecimiento.
Las celebridades también hicieron sentir su pesar y le rindieron sentidos homenajes a través de Twitter e Instagram, donde compartieron imágenes de él junto a emotivos mensajes.
Una de las dedicatorias más tristes fue la publicada por Pamela Anderson, quien no sólo posó para la revista, sino que también era muy cercana al magnate.
“Soy lo que soy por ti. Tú me enseñaste todo lo importante acerca de la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, eras la persona más importante de mi vida”, señaló la actriz y modelo.
“Todo lo que la gente ama de mí es porque me entendiste, me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma”, agregó.
Revisa a continuación algunos mensajes de otros famosos.
“QEPD el legendario Hugh Hefner! Estoy honrada de haber sido parte del equipo Playboy! Te extrañaremos mucho! Te quiero Hef”.
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“QEPD #Hef Gracias por ser un revolucionario y cambiar la vida de tantas personas, especialmente la mía. Espero haberte hecho sentir orgulloso”
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw
— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“Un gran hombre, empresario e innovador. Tu legado sigue vivo. #Hef”
A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“Descansa en paz #HughHefner – Siempre será recordado como la leyenda de Hollywood que vivió la vida al máximo”.
Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“RIP HUGH HEFNER”
RIP HUGH HEFNER
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“Triste de escuchar las noticias sobre @HughHefner”·
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/IQiEYhMfvf
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) 28 de septiembre de 2017
“Adiós #Hef.
Sr. Hefner
Tengo muchos pensamientos, pero no tengo cerebro ahora para editar esto. Soy lo que soy por ti. Tu me enseñaste todo lo importante acerca de la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, eras la persona más importante de mi vida.
Me diste mi vida … La gente me dice todo el tiempo que yo era tu favorita… Estoy en un profundo shock. Pero ya eras viejo, tu espalda te dolía tanto. La última vez que te vi estabas usando un andador. No querías que lo viera. No podías oír.
Ahora, me estoy desmoronando. Este sentimiento es tan loco. Ahora está lloviendo en París. Estoy junto a la ventana.
Todo lo que la gente ama de mí es porque me entendiste, me aceptaste y me animaste a ser yo misma (…)”.
“Puedo oírte decir: ‘Sé valiente. No hay reglas. Vive tu vida. Estoy orgulloso de ti. No hay errores. Y con los hombres – Disfruta … (Tu risa maravillosa)’
Amabas a mis muchachos… Siempre estabas para nosotros con tu amor, con tu sabiduría loca. Extrañaré todo. Gracias por hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. Un lugar más libre y más sexy (…)”
“Eras un caballero, encantador, elegante y muy divertido.
Adiós Hef … Tu Pamela 💋”.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋