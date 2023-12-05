Los premios Critics Choice se entregarán el domingo 14 de enero y tiene entre las series más nominadas a Succession, The Morning Show, Loki y The Bear, entre otras.

La tercera temporada de la serie ‘The Morning Show’ y la cuarta de ‘Succession’ fueron las producciones más nominadas, con 6 y 5 candidaturas respectivamente, para la 29 edición de los Critics Choice, anunció este martes la entidad organizadora de estos prestigiosos premios.

La Asociación de Críticos Cinematográficos de EE.UU. y Canadá (Critics Choice Association), como se denomina oficialmente la institución, también otorgó cuatro nominaciones a ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, ‘Loki’ y ‘A Small Light’.

Max, la plataforma conformada por HBO y Discovery+, fue el servicio que obtuvo más candidaturas con 23, seguida de Netflix, con 21, y de Apple TV+, que consiguió 16.

En el apartado de mejor serie dramática, ‘The Morning Show’ y ‘Succession’ competirán con ‘The Crown’, ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Loki’, ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ y ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’.

La categoría de comedia podría repetir vencedor si ‘Abbott Elementary’ prevalece ante las nominadas ‘The Bear’, ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘Barry’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘Poker Face’, ‘Shrinking’ y ‘What We Do in the Shadows’.

Además, la quinta entrega de ‘Fargo’, inspirada en la película homónima que los hermanos Cohen sacaron en 1996, integra junto a la aclamada ‘Beef’ y la primera y única temporada de ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ la terna de favoritas para ganar en el apartado de mejor miniserie.

Representación latina en los Critics Choice Awards

Por otra parte, la representación latina de esta 29 edición de los Critics Choice correrá a cargo del chileno Pedro Pascal gracias a su interpretación de Joel en la serie apocalíptica ‘The Last of Us’, el título basado en el videojuego que recibe el mismo nombre y que tantos buenos resultados ha granjeado a la plataforma Max.

Pascal fue nominado como mejor actor de serie dramática en una selección que también cuenta con otro intérprete hispano: el puertorriqueño-estadounidense Ramón Rodríguez por su papel protagonista como agente especial en ‘Will Trent’.

Ambos tendrán la difícil tarea de imponerse, entre otros, al británico Tom Hiddleston, con la segunda parte del fenómeno de la factoría Marvel ‘Loki’, y al estadounidense Kieran Culkin, protagonista de ‘Succession’.

Los premios Critics Choice se entregarán el domingo 14 de enero en el hotel Fairmont Plaza de Los Ángeles con la cómica y actriz Chelsea Handler como presentadora.

Antes de esta cita, el próximo miércoles 13 de diciembre, se desvelarán las nominaciones de estos galardones en sus apartados cinematográficos.

Revisa la lista de nominados

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para tv

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)