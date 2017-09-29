10 impactantes relatos de usuarios que muestran "la otra cara" del suicidio y depresión

Long post ahead! Please if you feel like reading it, understand how transparent I have been and please respect that. I don't know if I will keep this up! It is very personal, but also very important. Also a heads up to my loved ones – I am okay ❤️💛💜. .CW: mental health, depression, anxiety, suicide, self harm. . I took this photo a week after my birthday, in the midst of one of the worst and longest depressive episodes I've had. I'm smiling, I'm dressed and ready to head out with friends. I felt okay in that moment, but the evening was cut short because I had a massive panic attack while I was out. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and as the month draws to a close it's important to remember to continue the conversation and work toward removing the stigma surrounding mental health. Around the time this photo was taken I went back to my psychologist because I was severely struggling. I'd lost interest in everything that normally I loved. I lost any desire to rekindle those interests, I lost motivation, hope, energy, happiness. I lost myself, for a long time. I told her I was experiencing dread, suicide ideation, recurrence of self harm, panic attacks, anxiety, exhaustion and a general sense of hopelessness. She told me that I looked okay today and changed the topic, failing to talk to me about what I had said. It took immense courage for me to say those words out loud to someone. I hadn't told anyone else how much I was struggling, and for her to shrug it off because I looked okay was really damaging. It is so important to understand that depression doesn't have a typical face. I conceal my real feelings a lot of the time because I want you to be happy- I don't want to worry you, or burden you with my troubles. A lot of the time I know it's hard to understand, because it's just as hard to explain, so I keep it to myself, and work through it on my own, in my own way. I don't want to be sad and anxious, I'm generally a positive, active and ambitious person. But, there is a chemical imbalance in my brain that makes it hard, despite my best intentions, to thrive all the time. Continued in comments…

