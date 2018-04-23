Ex participante de MasterChef británico muere tras colapsar en la Maratón de Londres

Matt Campbell (29), cocinero que había sido semifinalista del programa MasterChef en Inglaterra, era además un corredor aficionado que aparentemente estaba en buena forma. Generalmente subía fotos de sus entrenamientos a su cuenta de Instagram y, 2 años atrás, había completado la Maratón de Manchester (Inglaterra) sin ningún problema.
No obstante, su promisoria carrera se acabó de forma abrupta durante la Maratón de Londres, ya que sufrió un colapso en la milla 23 (kilómetro 36) del recorrido y tuvo que ser llevado al hospital, lugar donde falleció.
Round 2 👊 – 2nd marathon in 2 weeks, first @manchestermarathon & now, @londonmarathon. I’m running in memory of my Father for @brathaychallenges, thank you so much for this opportunity ☺️ – Still a little off my fundraising target, if anyone could spare £1 the link is in my bio 🙏🙌 – Good luck everyone! 🇬🇧 #spiritoflondon #londonmarathon2018 #brathay #mattsoire #💦
Hasta el momento, la única explicación que entregó la organización por este hecho fue la alta temperatura que hubo en la ciudad al momento de la carrera, que alcanzó los 24 grados centígrados.
En un comunicado, el ente encargado de la producción del evento indicó: “Todos quienes estamos involucrados en la organización de la Maratón de Londres nos gustaría expresar nuestra sincera condolencia a la familia de Matt y todos sus amigos”.
2:56:50 New P.B. 😆 – Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges 🙌 – I felt like running sub 3 was over ambitious particularly with how much has been going on this year so far. I am loving life right now, saying yes to every challenge. Thank you to my friends and family for always supporting me and giving me the confidence to just go for it. 😘 – Running has been amazing for me over the past 2 years, considering I only ran my first marathon 20 months ago, it’s helped me through grief, helped me de-stress, helped me process information after a long day and helped me menu plan! To anybody considering even entering a 5K this year I say go for it. Life happens outdoors. ✌️ – Onto @londonmarathon in 2 weeks time! 👊 – #lifehappensoutdoors #marathon #manchestermarathon #raceday #manchestermarathon2018 #teamcameradude #chefswhorun #feedbelliesnotbins #mattsoire #marathonday #manchestermarathon #nutritionalgastronomy #running #runningchef #asicsgelnimbus #nikerunclub #sponsormeplease #brathay #brathaytrust #lakesistricttrained #🏃♂️
Helen Hokin, consultora de Campbell en temas alimenticios, aseveró al medio británico The Guardian: “Él era un hombre muy bueno y aterrizado pese a su popularidad. Creo que estaba destinado a convertirse en el nuevo gran innovador de la cocina británica”.
Luise Goodsman, abuela de este popular chef, indicó en su cuenta de Twitter lo siguiente: “El universo realmente perdió una persona muy especial y talentosa”.
Dirt Smoking🔥 – That’s 74 people I’ve served sheep dung to now. The crusade is well and truly underway! 🐏 – Fantastic event at @kendalcollege @kendalculinary last Friday, working with young chefs. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. We managed to raise almost £11,000 for the culinary team so thanks to everyone who helped make it happen @m_frickel @gregstvo @jennyjonesphotography @catherine_connor @andrewposs @casualchefscott @mwsouthcott @willdicki @arthurbq123 @ryan_stamphouse @thestaffcanteen @cumbrialifemag 🍽 – Cumbria is thriving! 👊 – #fundraiser #lakedistrict #cumbria #cumbriaisopen #cumbrialife #kendalcollege #kendal #chefs #kcalumni18 #alumni #chefsontour #teamwork #dirtsmoking #sheepshit #icelandic #sustainableliving #sustainableluxury #grateplates #thestaffcanteen #smokingood #masterchefuk #dungsmoking #firewood #🔥
El diario inglés Independent indicó que Matt estaba participando de esta competencia representando a la organización de caridad de niños The Brathay Trust, en el nombre de su padre, Martin Campbell, quien había muerto en el año 2016.
La carrera profesional de Matt Campbell comenzó en restaurantes pequeños cuando sólo tenía 20 años. Luego finalizó en el segundo lugar del programa de la BBC Young Chef of the Year (El chef joven del año) en el año 2009.
Words can’t describe how honoured and humbled I feel to be asked to run this year’s @londonmarathon on behalf of @brathaychallenges/@brathaytrust and in memory of my Father, Martin Campbell. ☺️ – It's been almost 18 months since I lost my Dad and this has been the most challenging period of my life. One thing that has helped me immensely is running and he inspired me to undertake my first marathon (Brathay) in 2016. – I would never have believed 2 years on I would have the opportunity to represent such an incredible charity at such a prestigious event. Fundraising for Brathay with the proceeds going towards their memorial appeal in my Father’s name. – Today I turn 29 and couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present. – Any donations what so ever will be truly appreciated. The link to my JustGiving page is in my bio. 2 marathons in 2 weeks, here we go. 🙃#teamcameradude
Luego de eso, viajó por el mundo trabajando en diversos locales de comida y aprendiendo acerca de nuevas tendencias en países como Francia, Tailandia y Perú.
Cabe señalar que el recorrido total de la Maratón de Londres alcanza los 42 kilómetros, pasando por los lugares más reconocidos de la ciudad.
Let’s do this!! 👊 @ChefTomPeters @LondonMarathon @RouxAPS @michelrouxjr @BrathayEvents @MasterChefUK @CanteenTweets #spiritoflondon pic.twitter.com/OWYcwhKXzv
— Matthew Campbell (@mCampbellCHEF) April 22, 2018
