Barbie lleva la delantera en las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, seguida de Oppenheimer.

La Asociación de Críticos (CCA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció los nominados en la categoría de películas para la 29ª entrega anual de los Critics Choice Awards. La gala, históricamente precisa en prever las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, será presentada por Chelsea Handler y se transmitirá el domingo 14 de enero de 2024.

“Barbie” encabeza las nominaciones con 18 en total, destacando en categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Comedia y Mejor Maquillaje. Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling compiten por Mejor Actriz y Mejor Actor de Reparto, respectivamente.

“Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things” le siguen de cerca con 13 nominaciones cada una. Por su parte, “The Morning Show” lidera las nominaciones televisivas con seis menciones. Joey Berlin, CEO de CCA, expresó que “estamos emocionados de celebrar los proyectos y actuaciones destacados de este año en los 29º Critics Choice Awards”.

Nominados a Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn

    Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • La sociedad de la nieve
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

    Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

    Mejor Dirección

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

    Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

    Mejor Actriz

  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

    Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

    Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

    Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

  • Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
  • Calah Lane – Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

    Mejor Elenco

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer

    Mejor Guion Original

  • Samy Burch, May December
  • Alex Convery – Air
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
  • David Hemingson – The Holdovers
  • Celine Song – Past Lives

    Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

    Mejor Fotografía

  • Matthew Libatique – Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
  • Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
  • Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

    Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

    Mejor Edición

  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Nick Houy – Barbie
  • Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

    Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
  • Lindy Hemming – Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington – Poor Things
  • Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Janty Yates & David Crossman – Napoleon

    Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Priscilla

    Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Mejor Canción Original

  • “Dance the Night” – Barbie
  • “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
  • “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
  • “This Wish” – Wish
  • “What Was I Made For” – Barbie

    Mejor Score

  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino – La sociedad de la nieve
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

    Mejor Comedia

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things