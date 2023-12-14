BBCL Contigo
Revisa la lista de los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2024
Jueves 14 diciembre de 2023 | 17:56
Oppenheimer | Barbie | The Morning Show
Barbie lleva la delantera en las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, seguida de Oppenheimer.
La Asociación de Críticos (CCA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció los nominados en la categoría de películas para la 29ª entrega anual de los Critics Choice Awards. La gala, históricamente precisa en prever las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, será presentada por Chelsea Handler y se transmitirá el domingo 14 de enero de 2024.
“Barbie” encabeza las nominaciones con 18 en total, destacando en categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Comedia y Mejor Maquillaje. Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling compiten por Mejor Actriz y Mejor Actor de Reparto, respectivamente.
“Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things” le siguen de cerca con 13 nominaciones cada una. Por su parte, “The Morning Show” lidera las nominaciones televisivas con seis menciones. Joey Berlin, CEO de CCA, expresó que “estamos emocionados de celebrar los proyectos y actuaciones destacados de este año en los 29º Critics Choice Awards”.
Nominados a Mejor Película
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Mejor Dirección
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor Elenco
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Mejor Guion Original
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Fotografía
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor Edición
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates & David Crossman – Napoleon
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Mejores Efectos Visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Canción Original
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Mejor Score
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – La sociedad de la nieve
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Mejor Comedia
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
