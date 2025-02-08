VER RESUMEN
En la reciente edición de los Critics Choice Awards 2025, se premió lo mejor del cine y la televisión en Hollywood, marcando su 30° aniversario. La ceremonia incluyó un emotivo homenaje a los rescatistas y bomberos de los incendios en California. Entre los ganadores destacados se encuentran "Anora" como Mejor Película, Adrien Brody y Demi Moore como Mejores Actores, así como Zoe Saldaña como Mejor Actriz de Reparto. En televisión, "Shogun" se llevó el premio a la Mejor Serie Dramática, con Hiroyuki Sanada y Kathy Bates destacando como Mejor Actor y Actriz en esta categoría, respectivamente. Además, "Hacks" fue reconocida como la Mejor Serie de Comedia, con Jean Smart y Michael Urie recibiendo premios por sus actuaciones. Otros ganadores notables incluyen "The Penguin" como Mejor Miniserie y Colin Farrell y Cristin Milioti como Mejores Actores en Miniserie o Película para Televisión, respectivamente.
Durante la noche del viernes 7 de febrero se dieron a conocer los ganadores de las diversas categorías de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.
En Hollywood continúa la temporada de premios y el evento que marca su edición 30°, reconoció lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
Así, la ceremonia considerada la antesala de los Premios Oscar, que se realizarán el 2 de marzo, inició con un homenaje a los rescatistas y bomberos que ayudaron en los desastrosos incendios en California, para luego dar paso a los ganadores de cada categoría.
Aquellos que dieron la sorpresa con el galardón de la 30° edición fue “La Sustancia”, “Wicked”, “Emilia Pérez”, “Hacks” y “Shogun”, la serie de televisión logró 4 premios, entre ellos, ‘Mejor serie dramática’.
Por su parte, Demi More y Adrien Brody, lograron el galardón en ‘Mejor actriz/actor’ tras su actuaciones en “La Sustancia” y “The Brutalist”, respectivamente. Y “Anora”, sorpresivamente ganó el premio a ‘Mejor película’.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Revisa los ganadores en Cine, en los Critics Choice Awards 2025
Mejor película
-A Complete Unknown
–Anora
-The Brutalist
-Cónclave
-Dune: Part Two
-Emilia Pérez
-Nickel Boys
-Sing Sing
-The Substance
-Wicked
Mejor Actor
–Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
-Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
-Daniel Craig, Queer
-Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
-Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
-Hugh Grant, Heretic
Mejor actriz
-Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
-Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
-Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
-Angelina Jolie, Maria
-Mikey Madison, Anora
–Demi Moore, The Substance
Mejor actor de reparto
-Yura Borisov, Anora
–Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
-Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
-Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
-Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
-Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
-Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
-Ariana Grande, Wicked
-Margaret Qualley, The Substance
-Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
–Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor actor/actriz joven
-Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
-Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
–Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
-Izaac Wang, Didi
-Alisha Weir, Abigail
-Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
Mejor reparto
-Anora
–Cónclave
-Emilia Pérez
-Saturday Night
-Sing Sing
-Wicked
Mejor director
-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
-Sean Baker, Anora
-Edward Berger, Cónclave
-Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
–Jon M. Chu, Wicked
-Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
-RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
-Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Mejor guion original
-Sean Baker, Anora
-Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
-Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
-Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
–Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
-Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
Mejor guion adaptado
-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
-Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
-Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
-RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
–Peter Straughan, Cónclave
-Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Mejor fotografía
–Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
-Alice Brooks, Wicked
-Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
-Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
-Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
-Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Mejor diseño de producción
-Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
–Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
-Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
-Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
-Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
-Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
Mejor montaje
-Sean Baker, Anora
–Marco Costa, Challengers
-Nick Emerson, Cónclave
-David Jancso, The Brutalist
-Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
-Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Lisy Christl, Cónclave
-Linda Muir, Nosferatu
-Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
–Paul Tazewell, Wicked
-Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
-Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
-Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
-Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
–Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance
-Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
-Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
-Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
Mejores efectos visuales
-Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
-Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
–Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
-Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
-Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
-Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mejor película de animación
-Flow
-Inside Out 2
-Memoir of a Snail
-Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
–The Wild Robot
Mejor comedia
– A Real Pain
–Deadpool & Wolverine
-Hit Man
-My Old Ass
-Saturday Night
-Thelma
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
-All We Imagine as Light
–Emilia Pérez
-Flow
-I’m Still Here
-Rótula
-The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor canción
-‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
-‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
–‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
-‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
-‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
-‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Banda Sonora
-Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
-Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
-Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
-Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
–Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers
-Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Revisa los ganadores en Series y Televisión, en los Critics Choice Awards 2025
Mejor serie dramática
-El Jackal (Peacock)
-The Diplomat (Netflix)
-Evil (Paramount+)
-Industry (HBO|Max)
-Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
-The Old Man (FX)
–Shogun (FX/Hulu)
-Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
-Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
-Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
-Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
–Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
-Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
-Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
-Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
–Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
-Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
-Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
-Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
-Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
–Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
-Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
-Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
-Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
-John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
-Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
–Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu)
-Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
-Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
-Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
-Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
-Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
-Abbott Elementary (ABC)
-English Teacher (FX)
–Hacks (HBO|Max)
-Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
-Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
-Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
-St. Denis Medical (NBC)
-What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
-Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
–Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
-David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
-Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
-Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
-Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
-Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
–Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)
-Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
-Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
-Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
-Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
-Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
–Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
-Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
-Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
–Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)
-Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
-Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
-Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
-Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mejor miniserie
–Bebé Reno (Netflix)
-Desprecio (Apple TV+)
-Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
-Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
-The Penguin (HBO|Max)
-Ripley (Netflix)
-True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
-We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Mejor para televisión
-The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
-It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
-Música (Prime Video)
-Out of My Mind (Disney+)
–Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
-V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para Televisión
–Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
-Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
-Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
-Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
-Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
-Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
-Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
-Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
-Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
–Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
-Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)
-Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
-Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)
-Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)
-Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
-Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
–Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
-Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
-Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
-Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
-Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
–Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
-Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
-Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
Mejor Serie en idioma extranjero
-Acapulco (Apple TV+)
-Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
-La Máquina (Hulu)
-The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
-My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
-Pachinko (Apple TV+)
-Senna (Netflix)
–El juego del calamar (Netflix)
Mejor serie animada
-Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
-Bluey (Disney+)
-Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
-Invincible (Prime Video)
-The Simpsons (Fox)
–X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Mejor Talk Show
-Hot Ones (YouTube)
-The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
-The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
–John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
-The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
-The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
-Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
-Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
-Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
-Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
-Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
-Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)