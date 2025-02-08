Durante la noche del viernes 7 de febrero se dieron a conocer los ganadores de las diversas categorías de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.

En Hollywood continúa la temporada de premios y el evento que marca su edición 30°, reconoció lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Así, la ceremonia considerada la antesala de los Premios Oscar, que se realizarán el 2 de marzo, inició con un homenaje a los rescatistas y bomberos que ayudaron en los desastrosos incendios en California, para luego dar paso a los ganadores de cada categoría.

Aquellos que dieron la sorpresa con el galardón de la 30° edición fue “La Sustancia”, “Wicked”, “Emilia Pérez”, “Hacks” y “Shogun”, la serie de televisión logró 4 premios, entre ellos, ‘Mejor serie dramática’.

Por su parte, Demi More y Adrien Brody, lograron el galardón en ‘Mejor actriz/actor’ tras su actuaciones en “La Sustancia” y “The Brutalist”, respectivamente. Y “Anora”, sorpresivamente ganó el premio a ‘Mejor película’.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Mejor película

-A Complete Unknown

–Anora

-The Brutalist

-Cónclave

-Dune: Part Two

-Emilia Pérez

-Nickel Boys

-Sing Sing

-The Substance

-Wicked

Mejor Actor

–Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

-Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

-Daniel Craig, Queer

-Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

-Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave

-Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

-Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

-Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

-Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

-Angelina Jolie, Maria

-Mikey Madison, Anora

–Demi Moore, The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

-Yura Borisov, Anora

–Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

-Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

-Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

-Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

-Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

-Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

-Ariana Grande, Wicked

-Margaret Qualley, The Substance

-Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

–Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

-Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

-Elliott Heffernan, Blitz

–Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

-Izaac Wang, Didi

-Alisha Weir, Abigail

-Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

-Anora

–Cónclave

-Emilia Pérez

-Saturday Night

-Sing Sing

-Wicked

Mejor director

-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

-Sean Baker, Anora

-Edward Berger, Cónclave

-Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

–Jon M. Chu, Wicked

-Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

-RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

-Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

-Sean Baker, Anora

-Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre

-Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

-Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

–Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

-Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

-Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

-Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked

-Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

-RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

–Peter Straughan, Cónclave

-Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

–Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

-Alice Brooks, Wicked

-Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

-Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave

-Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

-Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

-Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

–Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

-Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave

-Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu

-Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II

-Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

-Sean Baker, Anora

–Marco Costa, Challengers

-Nick Emerson, Cónclave

-David Jancso, The Brutalist

-Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two

-Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Lisy Christl, Cónclave

-Linda Muir, Nosferatu

-Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria

–Paul Tazewell, Wicked

-Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two

-Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

-Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

-Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two

–Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance

-Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked

-Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu

-Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

-Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II

-Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked

–Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two

-Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man

-Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance

-Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

-Flow

-Inside Out 2

-Memoir of a Snail

-Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

–The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

– A Real Pain

–Deadpool & Wolverine

-Hit Man

-My Old Ass

-Saturday Night

-Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

-All We Imagine as Light

–Emilia Pérez

-Flow

-I’m Still Here

-Rótula

-The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

-‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)

-‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)

–‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

-‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)

-‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

-‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

-Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave

-Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

-Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

-Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez

–Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers

-Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two