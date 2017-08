Youtuber cansada de acoso por particular marca de nacimiento responde a trolls

There's nothing "wrong" with my eye please stop asking first of all it's rude as fuck secondly mind ya business also don't ask me how it's rude to ask someone "what's wrong" with them lmao I don't care if you don't think it's rude it's not ur face or ur business I said what I said bye

