La lluvia de estrellas Perseidas comenzó a mediados de julio y se mantendrá hasta fines de agosto, pero su punto más álgido fue este fin de semana.

El pasado fin de semana, 12 y 13 de agosto, ocurrió el punto peak de la lluvia de estrellas Perseidas, la más popular del año en el Hemisferio Norte, donde los fragmentos de un cometa atravesaron el cielo nocturno abundantemente.

De hecho, de acuerdo con la NASA, este evento astronómico mostró hasta 100 meteoritos por hora en el firmamento. Aunque, lamentablemente, en el Hemisferio Sur sólo pudo apreciarse en algunos países más cercanos a la línea del Ecuador y no en Chile.

¿Qué son las Perseidas?

La lluvia de Perseidas, mal llamadas estrellas, son en realidad fragmentos provenientes del cometa 09P/Swift-Tuttle, un objeto gigante que orbita cerca del Sistema Solar.

De hecho, está a una distancia con la que tarda 133 años en dar una vuelta completa al Sol, pero sus fragmentos quedaron pululando más atrás como meteoritos y son visibles anualmente.

Lee también...
 Agosto de 2023 trae dos superlunas en un mes, Luna de Esturión y Luna Azul: ¿Cuándo y cómo verlas? Lunes 31 Julio, 2023 | 16:16

“Cuando los cometas dan la vuelta al Sol, dejan un rastro de polvo detrás de ellos. Cada año, la Tierra pasa a través de estos rastros de escombros, lo que permite que los fragmentos choquen con nuestra atmósfera y se desintegren para crear vetas de fuego y colores en el cielo”, dice la agencia espacial.

Los meteoritos del Swift-Tuttle son entonces los que generan las Perseidas, que recibieron este nombre porque su radiante (el punto en el cielo del que parecen provenir), se encuentra en la constelación de Perseo.

En promedio, la lluvia de Perseidas comienza cerca de la quincena de julio y termina en los últimos días de agosto, a veces incluso a inicios de septiembre. Este año, partió el 17 de julio y se mantendrá hasta el 24 de agosto, según recoge la plataforma Space Walk.

Así se vio la lluvia de Perseidas en 2023