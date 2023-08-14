El pasado fin de semana, 12 y 13 de agosto, ocurrió el punto peak de la lluvia de estrellas Perseidas, la más popular del año en el Hemisferio Norte, donde los fragmentos de un cometa atravesaron el cielo nocturno abundantemente.

De hecho, de acuerdo con la NASA, este evento astronómico mostró hasta 100 meteoritos por hora en el firmamento. Aunque, lamentablemente, en el Hemisferio Sur sólo pudo apreciarse en algunos países más cercanos a la línea del Ecuador y no en Chile.

¿Qué son las Perseidas?

La lluvia de Perseidas, mal llamadas estrellas, son en realidad fragmentos provenientes del cometa 09P/Swift-Tuttle, un objeto gigante que orbita cerca del Sistema Solar.

De hecho, está a una distancia con la que tarda 133 años en dar una vuelta completa al Sol, pero sus fragmentos quedaron pululando más atrás como meteoritos y son visibles anualmente.

“Cuando los cometas dan la vuelta al Sol, dejan un rastro de polvo detrás de ellos. Cada año, la Tierra pasa a través de estos rastros de escombros, lo que permite que los fragmentos choquen con nuestra atmósfera y se desintegren para crear vetas de fuego y colores en el cielo”, dice la agencia espacial.

Los meteoritos del Swift-Tuttle son entonces los que generan las Perseidas, que recibieron este nombre porque su radiante (el punto en el cielo del que parecen provenir), se encuentra en la constelación de Perseo.

En promedio, la lluvia de Perseidas comienza cerca de la quincena de julio y termina en los últimos días de agosto, a veces incluso a inicios de septiembre. Este año, partió el 17 de julio y se mantendrá hasta el 24 de agosto, según recoge la plataforma Space Walk.

Así se vio la lluvia de Perseidas en 2023

I saw so many shooting stars on my walk last night. I didn’t realise it was the Perseid Meteor Shower. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/y4segFsVIU — Ri ⛈ (@RainyReveries) August 14, 2023

Perseid meteor shower! I had planned to shoot on Aug 13th night time but sky had other plans. It was a great rain. So I decided to shoot early on the next day. Rest is history. The meteor kept falling from the "Camelopardalis" constellation. I had seen some through my eyes too.❤️ pic.twitter.com/3xfXKPUFpx — Vishnu R (@vishnu_theodore) August 14, 2023

This is the second time I have photographed the Perseid meteor shower and flubbed.

It still was a pretty night though. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/5VECeTDtbg — Rich Rautenstrauch (@RichRautenstra1) August 14, 2023

Did you get out and shoot the Perseid meteor shower? ☄️☄️☄️ pic.twitter.com/bg9U0duszK — Brandon Yoshizawa (@bay_photography) August 13, 2023

Awesome capture of the Perseid meteor shower in Idaho! The meteor shower was last night and lasted until early this morning. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/252fp8xszC — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 14, 2023

Perseid Meteor Shower 13.8.2023 | Kuala Kubu Bharu pic.twitter.com/S1lbAwFjv7 — Celebrating Mediocrity 🫶🏽 (@platyputs) August 13, 2023

Perseid Meteor Shower seen from Macedonia 🇲🇰 I snapped this shot of the Perseid's peak around 3:30 am in Ohrid, Macedonia. Our yearly tradition took us to a remote mountain spot, far from the city lights, where we spent the entire night capturing the sky in timelapse mode. This… pic.twitter.com/hFtPeVg1zC — Riste Spiroski (@ristespiroski) August 13, 2023

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight pic.twitter.com/h1cQKFKc2C — Brandon Yoshizawa (@bay_photography) August 12, 2023