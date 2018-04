Reto del limón: el nuevo desafío viral que busca salvar la vida de una niña

The lemon face challenge. Raising money to fight DIPG a brain cancer that attacks the brain stem especially in children. Do the challenge, challenge others then donate a ūüíł or two to Aubreigh‚Äôs Army. Or go to YouCaring.com #lemonfacechallenge #aubreighsarmy #Pollyandgrant

A post shared by Polly Gillespie (@pollyggillespie) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT