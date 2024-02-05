Este domingo se realizó la ceremonia de premiación de los Premios Grammys 2024, una edición que destacó con una fuerte presencia femenina entre las grandes ganadoras.

La 66ª edición dejó grandes recuerdos para muchos artistas, como por ejemplo para la artista colombiana, Karol G, quien ganó su primer Grammy en la categoría a mejor álbum de música urbana, por su disco ‘Mañana será bonito’.

Por otro lado, Miley Cyrus también destacó en la gran premiación al ganar su primer gramófono por su canción ‘Flowers’, luego de estar nominada ocho veces a lo largo de su trayectoria.

En tanto, la gran ganadora de la noche fue la cantante y compositora estadounidense Taylor Swift, quien alcanzó el récord de cuatro galardones acumulados en la categoría de álbum del año, gracias a su trabajo titulado Midnights. Al mismo tiempo, aprovecho la oportunidad para anunciar el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Lista completa de ganadores en los Premios Grammys 2024

Álbum del Año

– World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

– The Record – Boygenius

– Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

– Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

– The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

– Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

– Midnights – Taylor Swift 🏆

– SOS – SZA

Canción del Año

– ‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey

– ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

– ‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste

– ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

– ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

– ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

– ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish 🏆

Grabación del año

– Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

– Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

– Jon Batiste – Worship

– Miley Cyrus – Flowers 🏆

– Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

– SZA – Kill Bill

– Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

– Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Mejor álbum de música global

– Susana Baca – Epifanías

– Bokante – History

– Burna Boy – I Told him

– Davido – Timeless

– Shakti – This moment 🏆

Mejor artista revelación

– Gracie Abrams

– Fred again

– Ice Spice

– Jelly Roll

– Coco Jones

– Noah Kahan

– Victoria Monét 🏆

– The War and Treaty

Mejor álbum pop vocal

– Midnights, de Taylor Swift 🏆

– Chemistry, de Kelly Clarkson

– Endless Summer Vacation, de Miley Cyrus

– Guts, de Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract), de Ed Sheeran

Álbum de música urbana

– Saturno, de Rauw Alejandro

– Mañana será bonito, de Karol G 🏆

– Data, de Tainy

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

– Martínez, de Cabra

– Leche de tigre, de Diamante Eléctrico

– Vida cotidiana, de Juanes 🏆

– De todas las flores, de Natalia Lafourcade 🏆

– EADDA9223, de Fito Paez

Mejor álbum tropical latino

– Voy a Ti – Luis Figueroa

– Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

– Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de mayo 2022) – Rubén Blades 🏆

– Vida – Omara Portuondo

– Mimy & Tony – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

– Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así -Carlos Vives

Compositor del Año (no clásico)

– Edgar Barrera

– Jessie Jo Dillon

– Shane McAnally

– Theron Thomas 🏆

– Justin Tranter

Productor del Año (no clásico)

– Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

– Hit-Boy

– Jack Antonoff 🏆

– Metro Boomin

– Daniel Nigro

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

– ‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat

– ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

– ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus 🏆

– ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

– ‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

– ‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

– ‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish

– ‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

– ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 🏆

Mejor Grabación Pop

– ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

– ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

– ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue 🏆

– ‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

– ‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum de electrónica o dance

– Playing Robots Into Heaven, de James Blake

– For That Beautiful Feeling, de The Chemical Brothers

– Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), de Fred again.. 🏆

– Kx5, de Kx5

– Quest for Fire, de Skrillex

Mejor Álbum de Rock

– But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

– Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

– 72 Seasons – Metallica

– This is Why – Paramore 🏆

– In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Canción de Rock

– ‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones

– ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age

– ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius 🏆

– ‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

– ‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed

– ‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost

– ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallica 🏆

– ‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot

– ‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

– The Car – Arctic Monkeys

– The Record – Boygenius 🏆

– Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

– Cracker Island – Gorillaz

– I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Mejor Interpretación de R&B

– ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown

– ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley

– ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones 🏆

– ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét

– ‘Kill Bill’- SZA

Mejor Álbum de R&B

– Girls Night Out – Babyface

– What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

– Special Occasion – Emily King

– Jaguar II – Victoria Monét 🏆

– Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Mejor video musical

– In Your Love, de Tyler Childers

– What Was I Made For, de Billie Eilish

– I’m Only Sleeping, de The Beatles 🏆

– Count Me Out, de Kendrick Lamar

– Rush, de Troye Sivan

Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional

– Simple, de Babyface featuring Coco Jones

– Lucky, de Kenyon Dixon

– Hollywood, de Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét

– Good Morning, de PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol 🏆

– Love Language, de SZA

Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap

– ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

– ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

– ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage

– ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole 🏆

– ‘Low’ – SZA

Mejor álbum de rap

– Her Loss, de Drake & 21 Savage

– Michael, de Killer Mike 🏆

– Heroes & Villains, de Metro Boomin

– King’s Disease III, de Nas

– Utopia, de Travis Scott

Mejor interpretación de rap

– The Hillbillies, de Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

– Love Letter, de Black Thought

– Rich Flex, de Drake & 21 Savage

– Scientists & Engineers, de Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane 🏆

– Players, de Coi Leray

Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz

– Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

– Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

– SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

– Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

– The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello 🏆

Mejor álbum vocal de jazz

– How Love Begins — Nicole Zuraitis 🏆

– For Ella 2 — Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

– Alive at the Village Vanguard — Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

– Lean In — Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

– Mélusine — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

– ‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers

– ‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark

– ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs

– ‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton

– ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton 🏆

Mejor Álbum de Country

– Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

– Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

– Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

– Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers

– Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson 🏆

Mejor Interpretación Country Dúo/Grupo

– “High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

– “Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

– “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves 🏆

– “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

– “Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

– “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

– La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

– Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

– A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

– La Neta – Pedro Capó

– Don Juan – Maluma

– X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno 🏆

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

– Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

– La Sánchez – Lila Downs

– Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

– Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

– Génesis – Peso Pluma 🏆

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

– ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide

– ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy

– ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys

– ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

– ‘Water’ – Tyla 🏆

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual

– Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson

– The Fabelmans – John Williams

– Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

– Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson 🏆

Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual

– ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua

– ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

– ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling

– ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna

– ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish 🏆

Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales

– AURORA – Daisy Jones & The Six

– Barbie The Album 🏆

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By

– Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

– Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Weird Al Yankovic

Ganador a Mejor álbum folklórico

– Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] — Joni Mitchell 🏆

– Traveling Wildfire — Dom Flemons

– I Only See the Moon — The Milk Carton Kids

– Celebrants —Nickel Creek

– Jubilee — Old Crow Medicine Show

– Seven Psalms — Paul Simon

– Folocracy — Rufus Wainwright

Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voz

– In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning — Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier) 🏆

– April in Paris — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

– Com Que Voz (Live) — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

– Fenestra — Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)”Lush Life” — Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)

Mejor actuación de orquesta

– Adès: Dante — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) 🏆

– Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces — Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

– Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

– Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

– Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Mejor actuación coral

– Saariaho: Reconnaissance — Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir) 🏆

– Carols After a Plague — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

– The House of Belonging — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

– Ligeti: Lux Aeterna — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

– Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)

Mejor grabación de ópera

– Blanchard: Champion — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus) 🏆

– Corigliano: The Lord of Cries — Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott & David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)

– Little: Black Lodge — Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

Mejor grabación remezclada