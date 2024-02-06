Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, who served two terms (2010-2014 and 2018-2022), passed away this Tuesday following a helicopter crash in which he was involved.

The news was confirmed to BioBioChile by sources close to the former president, and later by his office, putting an end to intense speculation.

According to the first antecedents, the tragic event occurred at 2:57 p.m. in the rural sector of Ilihue, when he was leaving the house of his friend José Cox.

The aircraft, piloted by the former president, took off in the middle of a rainy day in the area and, after a few minutes of flight, lost lift and fell.

Subsequently, it was reported that 3 family members were with the former president: a sister, his brother-in-law and a grandson, who managed to get out of the helicopter and reach the shore. However, the pilot, who corresponded to the former president, did not manage to get out of the aircraft.

For the time being, it was reported that the fuselage, where he was, remained at a depth of about 40 meters.

After the work carried out by specialized divers, the body of former President Piñera was rescued from the bottom of Lake Ranco.

So far, the reasons for the crash of the Robinson R66 helicopter, whose flight corresponded to the C-DgV, will be the subject of an investigation.

The news has caused a stir at international level, given the long trajectory of the president. Different political figures, as well as authorities from the country and abroad, have expressed their condolences for the death of the former president.

National mourning

Gabriel Boric’s Government decreed today national mourning and the organization of state funerals for former President Sebastián Piñera.

“He will have all the honors and republican recognitions he deserves”, said the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Carolina Tohá, in a brief appearance before the media from the Palacio de la Moneda, seat of the Presidency.