Continúa la temporada de premios y tras los Globos de Oro vienen los Critics Choice Awards 2023, ceremonia de premiación que este año se transmitirá también vía streaming.

Como es común, los premios de la crítica se transmiten en vivo por la señal de TNT en Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica; sin embargo, este año cuentan con un plus.

Y es que ahora, será HBO Max quienes se adjudicaron los premios y transmitirán la ceremonia en tiempo real, la cual además permanecerá disponible durante 3 meses para quienes no puedan verla en vivo.

El evento, que reconoce lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, partirá a las 7pm ET de este domingo 15 de enero, que en Chile corresponde a las 21 horas.

Asimismo la transmisión estará exenta de cortes comerciales, por lo que estos serán reemplazados por entrevistas pre grabadas con las celebridades que asistirán a la premiación.

Nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023

Mejor película

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– Babylon

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Elvis

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Fabelman

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– RRR

– Tár

– Top Gun: Maverick

– Women Talking

Mejor Actor

– Austin Butler – Elvis

– Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

– Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Brendan Fraser – The Whale

– Paul Mescal – Aftersun

– Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

– Cate Blanchett – Tár

– Viola Davis – The Woman King

– Danielle Deadwyler – Till

– Margot Robbie – Babylon

– Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

– Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

– Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

– Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

– Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

– Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mejor actuación revelación

– Frankie Corio – Aftersun

– Jalyn Hall – Till

– Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

– Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

– Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

– Sadie Sink – The Whale

Mejor ensamble de actores

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Fabelmans

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– The Woman King

– Women Talking

Mejor comedia

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Bros

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Triangle of Sadness

– The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor largometraje animado

– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

– Turning Red

– Wendell & Wild

Mejor película extranjera

– All Quiet on the Western Front

– Argentina, 1985

– Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

– Close

– Decision to Leave

– RRR

Premios de Producción

Mejor dirección

– James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Damien Chazelle – Babylon

– Todd Field – Tár

– Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Sarah Polley – Women Talking

– Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

– S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

– Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor guión original

– Todd Field – Tár

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Onc

– Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

– Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor guion adaptado

– Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

– Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

– Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

– Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Mejor fotografía

– Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

– Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

– Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

– Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

-Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

– Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

– Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

– Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

– Tom Cross – Babylon

– Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

– Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

– Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

– Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Catherine Martin – Elvis

– Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

– Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

– Babylon

– The Batman

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Elvis

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Whale

Mejores efectos visuales

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– The Batman

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– RRR

– Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción

– Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

– Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

– Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Naatu Naatu – RRR

– New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

– Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Michael Giacchino – The Batman

– Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

– Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

– Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

– John Williams – The Fabelmans