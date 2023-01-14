Este domingo 15 de enero desde las 21:00 en Chile, TNT y HBO Max transmitirán en vivo la 28ª entrega de los Critics Choice Awards. La premiación que distingue a los mejores logros cinematográficos, televisivos y de streaming.

Esta será conducida por la actriz, presentadora y comediante estadounidense Chelsea Handler desde el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles y contará con comentarios en vivo para América Latina de los presentadores mexicanos Ileana Rodriguez y Rafael Sarmiento. Además, tendrá una cobertura digital especial en las redes sociales de TNT.

Entre los presentadores y premios especiales que serán parte de la gala, Michelle Pfeiffer subirá al escenario para honrar a Jeff Bridges con el premio a la Trayectoria, mientras que Kate Hudson presentará el SeeHer Award a Janelle Monáe.

Otros presentadores serán Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, y muchos más.

La premiación es organizada anualmente por la Critics Choice Association, la mayor organización de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá que representa a más de 600 críticos de medios y periodistas de entretenimiento. Los galardones reconocen a las mejores producciones del cine, la TV y el streaming e históricamente, son el indicador más preciso de las nominaciones a los premios Oscar®.

En conversación con BioBioChile Joey Berlin, Ceo de los Critics Choice Awards, asegura que se tratará de una premiación con una serie de sorpresas, partiendo por quienes estarán en la alfombra roja.

Vamos a tener directores de gran nivel, como Steven Spilberg, Guillermo del Toro o James Cameron. A eso se suman entrellas que aparecen entre las nominadas, como Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Julia Robert, Angela Bassett o Andrew Garfield”, expresó.

Respecto al nivel de la premiación, Berlin aseguró que la idea es ir acercándose a lo que son los Globos de Oro en la actualidad.

“Siempre se habla que son los segundos en categoría después de los Óscar. La verdad es que por años hemos visto la oportunidad de alcanzarlos y, ojalá, superarlos”, indicó.

“Vimos los Globos de Oro y puedo decirte que en estos Critics Choice Awards no hubo ninguna estrella que no quisiera participar, o que no aceptara una invitación. Las tenemos a todas, dentro de nuestras posibilidades”, agregó.

Warner Bros. Discovery obtuvo 31 nominaciones, incluyendo 21 para HBO Max (15 de HBO y 6 Max Originals), liderando la lista de nominados, entre los que se destacan: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, BARRY, EUPHORIA, GARCÍA!, HACKS, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, STATION ELEVEN, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, THE WHITE LOTUS y THE SURVIVOR.

Discovery también obtuvo 10 nominaciones adicionales para Warner Bros. Television (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, CALL ME KAT, YOUNG SHELDON y HARLEY QUINN), TBS (FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE), Adult Swim y Cartoon Network Studios (GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY´S PRIMAL).

En las categorías cinematográficas, Warner Bros. recibió 10 nominaciones para las películas ELVIS, como Mejor Película, Mejor Actor, Mejor Director, Mejor Diseño de Producción, Mejor Edición, Mejor Diseño de Vestuario y Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado, y THE BATMAN, como Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado, Mejores Efectos Visuales y Mejor Banda Sonora.

Nominados a los Critics Choice Awards

Mejor película

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– Babylon

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Elvis

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Fabelman

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– RRR

– Tár

– Top Gun: Maverick

– Women Talking

Mejor Actor

– Austin Butler – Elvis

– Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

– Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Brendan Fraser – The Whale

– Paul Mescal – Aftersun

– Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

– Cate Blanchett – Tár

– Viola Davis – The Woman King

– Danielle Deadwyler – Till

– Margot Robbie – Babylon

– Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

– Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

– Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

– Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

– Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

– Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mejor actuación revelación

– Frankie Corio – Aftersun

– Jalyn Hall – Till

– Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

– Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

– Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

– Sadie Sink – The Whale

Mejor ensamble de actores

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Fabelmans

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– The Woman King

– Women Talking

Mejor dirección

– James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Damien Chazelle – Babylon

– Todd Field – Tár

– Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Sarah Polley – Women Talking

– Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

– S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

– Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor guión original

– Todd Field – Tár

– Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Onc

– Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

– Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

– Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor guion adaptado

– Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

– Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

– Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

– Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Mejor fotografía

– Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

– Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

– Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

– Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

-Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

– Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

– Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

– Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

– Tom Cross – Babylon

– Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

– Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

– Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

– Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

– Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Catherine Martin – Elvis

– Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

– Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

– Babylon

– The Batman

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Elvis

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– The Whale

Mejores efectos visuales

– Avatar: The Way of Water

– The Batman

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– RRR

– Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor comedia

– The Banshees of Inisherin

– Bros

– Everything Everywhere All at Once

– Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

– Triangle of Sadness

– The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor largometraje animado

– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

– Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

– Turning Red

– Wendell & Wild

Mejor película extranjera

– All Quiet on the Western Front

– Argentina, 1985

– Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

– Close

– Decision to Leave

– RRR

Mejor canción

– Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

– Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

– Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

– Naatu Naatu – RRR

– New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

– Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Michael Giacchino – The Batman

– Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

– Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

– Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

– John Williams – The Fabelmans