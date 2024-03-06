Through a press release, the Chilean Ministry of Defense indicated that Israeli companies will not participate in the new edition of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae) to be held next April in Santiago. This is a "decision of the Government", they informed.

This Tuesday, the Chilean Ministry of Defence announced that – following a decision by the government of President Gabriel Boric – the 2024 version of the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae) in Chile will not include the participation of Israeli companies.

It should be recalled that this fair, organised by the Chilean Air Force, will be held in the country’s capital from 9 to 14 April.

Fidae is considered the most important aerospace and defence exhibition in Latin America, one of the top five in the world, and brings together exhibitors from more than 40 countries. Due to its long and successful history, it is now recognised worldwide and has become the leading exhibition in the region.

Fidae 2024 without Israeli companies

It should be noted that this is not the first time that this has happened in the midst of armed conflict. Previously, on 5 March 2022 and during the last days of the government of then President Sebastián Piñera, the exclusion of Russian companies from the same fair was announced in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking to Radio Bío Bío, Israel’s ambassador to Chile, Gil Artzyeli, called the move against Israeli companies “regrettable” but said it came as no surprise.

“There is a fundamental difference between Israel and Russia. Russia is the aggressor and attacked Ukraine, and in our case we were attacked on 7 October. We are exercising our right to self-defence (…)” he claimed. “From the first day and even before, it is not a surprise, it is regrettable and considering that for so many years the relations between the states were very deep in technological, academic and defence issues, now these relations are damaged in defence issues.”

Thus, he anticipated that “after this decision, Jerusalem will consider whether there is a justification for having a defence attaché in the embassy. We will consider the justification of having him here or moving him to a friendlier country”.