Anne Hathaway's new film arrives in the coming days to the streaming, where together with the British actor she will play a story that has not been without controversy.

Romantic comedies seem to be having a rebirth in Hollywood after several years of slow growth. While many films in this category made it to streaming in the last few years, they weren’t necessary popular amongst the audience.

However, following the successful run of Anyone but You on movie theathers and Prime Video, another rom-com is looking to dominate views on the app, lead by none other than Anne Hathaway: The Idea of You.

The actress, who is also a producer in the film, plays Soléne, an art curator who is newly separated and balances her life between her job and the shared custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a much younger woman.

Amid this tumultuous life, the 40-year-old mother finds love in an unexpected person: the vocalist of the most famous boyband, of which her daughter is a fan.

When Ricky Martin thought Anne Hathaway was a crazy fan

Inspired by the movie, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine told BioBioChile what are the craziest things they’ve done for their favorite artists.

Galitzine (Red, White, and Royal Blue) confessed that he snuck out to attend an Oasis concert when he was 16, and it was “probably one of the loudest concerts I’ve ever been to. It was just me and my friend, and we were half the size of most people there.”

“There was a lot of beer spilled around and I remember being too young for that experience, but I endured,” he recounted.

But Anne’s laughter interrupted the young actor’s story. “This is a long story, so bear with me,” she said, trying to calm her giggles.

“I’m a big fan of Ricky Martin. I went to his concert when I was 16 and it was really cool. I was in a TV series then, my first job, and they were trying to promote it,” she recounted.

Back then, Hathaway and her co-star were invited to present a category at the Billboard Awards. While rehearsing, she was backstage with a producer when she spotted the Puerto Rican singer.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s Ricky Martin!"”. Upon noticing her reaction, the producer offered to introduce her, to which Hathaway agreed without hesitation.

They started following him to his dressing room but “Ricky felt someone was stalking him and started to run from me. The producer started running. I didn’t know what to do, so I ran too.”

But the Puerto Rican artist began to run faster. “I don’t know why I didn’t stop, I just followed the producer. ‘It’s okay, it’s okay, you’re going to meet him,"” he said, as they kept chasing Ricky Martin.

At that moment, the artist went into a limousine waiting outside: “Someone turned around and put their finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t treat people like that,"”. They scolded her thinking she was a fanatic, so she apologized and quickly left the scene embarrassed, without getting to meet Ricky.

“The Idea of You” will be available to stream starting Thursday, May 2, on Prime Video, with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the leading roles.