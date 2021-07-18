Chile is heading to the polls Sunday in a presidential primary with no women on the ballot.
The six candidates are divided into two electoral alliances: Apruebo Dignidad and Chile Vamos.
While Apruebo Dignidad represents the left and the far-left with two aspirants, Chile Vamos ranges from one independent to one far-right former mayor.
Only one candidate from each pact will go forth in the race and compete in the November election, with a December run-off election likely.
The country’s traditional centre-left, the political coalition that governed almost uninterruptedly from 1990 to 2018, could not reach a deal and it did not participate in today’s primary.
However, the president of the Senate, Yasna Provoste, a former Education minister and a left-leaning Christian Democrat, could become their nominee.
Who’s running today?
Apruebo Dignidad
Daniel Jadue
Current Recoleta mayor and member of the Communist Party.
Gabriel Boric
A former student leader with a seat in the House and a member of Frente Amplio, Chile’s new left.
Chile Vamos
Sebastián Sichel
A right-leaning independent from humble beginnings, Sichel led the Ministry of Social Development and Family under the Piñera administration… until the president used a cabinet reshuffle to kick him off the government.
Ignacio Briones
Piñera’s former Finance minister. His campaign was criticised after he affirmed he wanted to “bury” Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorial legacy.
Mario Desbordes
Desbordes also had a seat in Piñera’s cabinet, until December 2020, as Defence minister.
Joaquín Lavín
A member of the far-right party UDI, Lavín is an Opus Dei supernumerary.
