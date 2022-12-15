Inicio Calendario
Jueves 15 diciembre de 2022 | 17:14

"Dos penales evidentes": Marruecos protesta ’fuertemente’ ante la FIFA por el arbitraje ante Francia

por Jaime Zavala

Noushad Thekkayil I EFE

visitas

La Federación de Fútbol de Marruecos (FRMF) presentó una protesta ante la FIFA por la actuación del árbitro en duelo de semifinales con Francia

La Federación Real Marroquí del Fútbol (FRMF) protestó este jueves “fuertemente” ante la FIFA por lo que considera “injusto” arbitraje del mexicano César Ramos en las semifinales del Mundial de Qatar ante Francia.

El duelo disputado en el Estadio Al Bayt terminó a favor de los ‘Bleus’ por 2-0 sobre los ‘Leones del Atlas’ con los goles de Theo Hernández (5’) y Randal Kolo Muani (79’).

En una carta dirigida al máximo organismo del fútbol mundial, la FRMF señaló que la actuación del árbitro “ha privado a la selección nacional de dos penales evidentes según los especialistas en el arbitraje“.

La federación marroquí reclama un penal de Theo Hernández a Soufiane Boufal, en una acción en la que el jugador africano fue amonestado con una tarjeta amarilla, y otro por una falta contra Selim Amallah cometida por Aurélien Tchouaméni.

La FRMF expresó su sorpresa por el hecho de que “los árbitros del VAR no hayan alertado al árbitro” de esos posibles penales.

La FRMF no escatimará esfuerzos en defender los derechos de nuestra selección, así como pedirá equidad y la toma de las medidas necesarias contra esta injusticia de arbitraje cometida contra el equipo marroquí”, sostiene la misiva.

Las acciones de la polémica

