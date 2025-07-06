"Siempre, compañera": Ernesto Belloni vuelve a aparecer en TV con imitación de Jeannette Jara

Domingo 06 julio de 2025 | 18:20

Ernesto Belloni volvió a hacer gala de su característico humor político en la pantalla chica, protagonizando una parodia de Jeannette Jara, la candidata presidencial del oficialismo.

El hombre tras “Che Copete”, que estuvo en Viña del Mar 2020 y que se llevó dos Gaviotas, representó a la candidata del Partido Comunista durante un segmento del programa “Después te explico”, en TV+.

La imitación de Ernesto Belloni a Jeannette Jara

Vestido con una peluca canosa y maquillaje que buscaba emular el look de Jeannette Jara, Ernesto Belloni irrumpió en el set con una hilarante introducción: “Tengo un bochorno tan grande, pero estoy feliz del triunfo y quiero compartirlo con todos ustedes”.

Sin perder el personaje, el personaje le lanzó a Pamela Díaz un comentario cargado de picardía: “Gracias por invitarme a tu programa, aunque estés pololeando con Kast”.

Las bromas no pararon ahí. Consultado por su trago favorito, el falso Jara respondió con total convicción: “Bloody Mary”. La respuesta provocó que Díaz preguntara con ironía: “¿Ese rojo?”, recibiendo un inmediato “Siempre, compañera” que consolidó el tono político del sketch.

Belloni además aprovechó para dibujar un perfil completamente teñido de rojo del personaje que interpretaba: confesó que su programa favorito es “Rojo, fama contrafama”, que disfruta la música de los “Red Hot Chili Peppers” y que su lugar soñado para vacacionar no es otro que Cuba.

