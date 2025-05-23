Priscilla Vargas y José Luis Repenning asistieron juntos al concierto de Myriam Hernández

Priscilla Vargas asistió junto a José Luis Repenning al concierto de Myriam Hernández. Los rostros de Canal 13 se vieron muy contentos durante el show de la artista nacional.

Según se pudo apreciar en el lugar, Vargas y Repenning arribaron hasta la zona VIP en el recinto de Ñuñoa. Una vez allí, el periodista se mostró bastante tranquilo y se tomó fotos con otros asistentes.

Con el paso de las horas, la conductora incluso publicó una historia en su cuenta de Instagram, donde se ve le cantando el tema Mío.

Sobre el final de aquel video, pudo verse a ‘Repe’ al lado de su colega, con quien comparte la animación de Tú Día.

Priscilla y Repenning en concierto de Myriam Hernández

De acuerdo a lo que se pudo observar, los dos se retiraron minutos antes que el concierto terminara, con un rotundo éxito.

Hay que señalar que Priscilla y Repenning suelen mostrarse juntos bastante a menudo, en espacios públicos. Ambos han señalado ser muy buenos amigos.

“Bueno, nos sacamos fotos, tiramos la talla, nos juntamos los fines de semana e incluso hemos salido de vacaciones, ella con su familia, yo con la mía, al mismo lugar y nos reunimos. Pero somos amigos”, detalló años atrás el conductor.

