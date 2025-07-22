Liam Gallagher se burló de Coldplay y polémica por CEO infiel: "Acá no tenemos esas cámaras..."

El polémico video del CEO siendo infiel en el concierto de Coldplay atravesó las redes sociales y ahora llegó a los escenarios de Oasis, ya que Liam Gallagher también bromeó con la situación en pleno concierto.

Recordemos que el hecho ocurrió durante el concierto Music Of The Spheres de Coldplay en el Gillette Stadium, cuando en la pantalla gigante con la modalidad de la ‘kiss cam’, apareció muy acaramelado Andy Byron, CEO de la empresa Astronomer, abrazando a una mujer, que no era su esposa.

Cuando los ‘tortolos’ se vieron en la pantalla, se mostraron totalmente mortificados y actuaron muy poco naturales.

Byron se inclinó ocultándose de la cámara rápidamente, mientras que la mujer se ubicó de espaldas y cubrió el rostro con sus manos espantada.

Tras este hecho, Liam Gallagher de Oasis se aprovechó del momento e hizo una curiosa broma durante su concierto en Manchester el fin de semana, según consigna el sitio NME.

“¿Tenemos alguna parejita enamorada por aquí? No se preocupen, acá no tenemos esas cámaras de mierda como Coldplay“, lanzó el artista a su público.

“A nosotros nos da igual con quién se estén acariciando o metiendo. No es nuestro maldito asunto”, añadió, desatando las risas de los presentes, para nada ajenos del viral momento en internet.

Tras aquella indirecta, Liam dedicó la interpretación de Slide Away a las “parejitas enamoradas”.

"Don’t worry for those who are cheating we don’t have that Coldplay camera here"

Oasis at Heaton Park, 20/07/2025pic.twitter.com/Umkm0DPopF

— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) July 21, 2025