Doctora Cordero sorprende al hacer insólita confesión sobre su vida amorosa: "Fui amante de mi marido"

César Vega Martínez

Periodista del área de Magazine en BioBioChile

Domingo 06 julio de 2025 | 11:15

nota-image

Captura

visitas

La doctora María Luisa Cordero sorprendió al panel de Only Fama al hacer una peculiar declaración sobre su vida amorosa, asegurando que, en el pasado, tuvo una relación de amantes con su propio exmarido, Jaime Laso.

Confesión de la Doctora Cordero

“Yo fui las patas negras de un caballero. Yo fui amante de mi marido. Me van a matar mis hijos, mañana me van a colgar”, indicó de entrada la actual parlamentaria.

Lee también...
 Develan millonarios sueldos de Mago Jiménez y Juan Pedro en M. Opuestos: uno habría extendido estadía Domingo 06 Julio, 2025 | 10:00

En este sentido, la psiquiatra indicó que su marido le fue infiel con su secretaria, en esos años. Aquella situación hizo que ambos se separaran definitivamente. Posteriormente, el hombre se volvió a casar.

“Yo me demoré cinco años en despedirme de ese amor. Dije, ‘ya, ahora puedo despedirme, estoy abierta a enamorarme”, indicó.

“Pero de repente, él me llama al hospital y me invita a almorzar”, añadió. De esa forma, ambos volvieron a tener una relación, pero en ese caso como amantes, por cerca de 10 años.

En este sentido, la diputada aseveró que, en esos momentos, usó un perfume de Paloma Picasso, el cual quedaba impregnado en la ropa del hombre. Aseguró también que, lo hizo “por amor”.

“La otra tiene que haberlo sentido, cuando la echaba a la lavadora la Paloma Picasso salía a bailar”, remató, haciendo reír a los panelistas.

Lee también...
 Doctora Cordero devela razón de su distanciamiento con Pamela Díaz: "Me detesta con justa razón" Domingo 25 Agosto, 2024 | 21:27
¿encontraste un error? avísanos
Revisa nuestra página de correcciones

Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile

Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile