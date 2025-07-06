Doctora Cordero sorprende al hacer insólita confesión sobre su vida amorosa: "Fui amante de mi marido"
Periodista del área de Magazine en BioBioChile
Domingo 06 julio de 2025 | 11:15
Captura
visitas
Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile
{{ post.post_title }}
{{ formatDate(post.post_date_txt, post.post_hour) }}
{{ post.caption }}
visitas
(Artículo 04 del Código Procesal Penal)
Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile
{{ post.post_title }}
{{ formatDate(post.post_date_txt, post.post_hour) }}
{{ post.caption }}
visitas
(Artículo 04 del Código Procesal Penal)
Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile
{{ post.post_title }}
{{ formatDate(post.post_date_txt, post.post_hour) }}
{{ post.caption }}
visitas
Ética y transparencia de BioBioChile