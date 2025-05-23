Andrés Caniulef habla de sus problemas tras dejar Canal 13: habría vuelto a vivir con sus padres

Andrés Caniulef será parte del nuevo capítulo de Podemos Hablar, en donde hablará abiertamente respecto a sus dificultades personales luego de haber dejado Canal 13. El periodista aseguró haber pasado por depresión, además de haber vuelto a vivir con sus padres.

“Se me endulzó mucho el oído respecto a la posibilidad de tener una continuidad dentro del canal después del reality”, expuso en un inicio. Sin embargo, esto no habría ocurrido.

Relato de Andrés Caniulef

De hecho, de acuerdo a un adelanto que replicó Página 7, en ese entonces contó abiertamente que está viviendo nuevamente con sus padres.

“Yo debería ser para ellos el pilar, pero ellos siguen siendo el pilar para mí. A mis 47 años, sin ellos, no estaría acá”, comentó.

Asimismo, también confesó que ha atravesado por un complejo momento emocional, a raíz de un cuadro de depresión.

“Estuve dos semanas sin poder levantarme. Uno tiene que obligarse a hacer la cama, a ducharse… incluso llegué a cuestionar mi validez profesional”, concluyó.

Hay que señalar que Andrés Caniulef fue parte del reality Palabra de Honor, el cual actualmente es parte del horario prime de la estación privada.

Tras su salida del encierro, el comunicador tuvo apariciones en programas de Canal 13, como Hay que decirlo, pero ahora está fuera de pantalla.

