Jhony Betancurth sufrió caída en entrenamiento y es baja en la Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo

Créditos: Red Bull
Por Christian Ovalle

Domingo 27 febrero de 2022 | Publicado a las 12:28

El colombiano Jhony Betancurth se bajó de la Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo luego de sufrir una caída en el entrenamiento de este sábado.

El rider colombiano Jhony Betancurth no podrá competir en la actual versión de la carrera Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo luego de que sufriera una caída en el entrenamiento de este sábado.

En el contexto del último entrenamiento, con la pista lista, el colombiano se cayó y sufrió una lesión en la rodilla, por lo que decidió no presentarse este domingo.

El accidente ocurrió en el sector de las escaleras de Bocaccio, durante la ronda de entrenamiento para la que se habilitó un sector del trayecto y así los pilotos pudieran tantear el terreno.

Finalmente el colombiano prefirió no competir. El deportista agradeció el apoyo en sus redes sociales y lamentó lo ocurrido.

“Gracias a Todo el apoyo médico de este evento, y también de todas las personas que me han ayudado y han estado pendientes de mi. Mil y mil gracias !!!”, escribió.

Cabe recordar que la carrera inicia este domingo a las 14:00 horas.

