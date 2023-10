A Russian missile hit a civilian object in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district.

So far, we know that 48 lives were lost, a 6-year-old boy among them.

There are also 6 injured, including a young girl.

Rescue operations are ongoing.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/prDMezij1S

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) October 5, 2023