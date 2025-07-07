Karen Paola entregó apoyo a Juan Pedro Verdier en ’Mundos Opuestos’: "¡El mejor... a la final!"

Karen Paola entregó su rotundo apoyo a Juan Pedro Verdier en su participación en el reality Mundos Opuestos con sentidos mensajes.

Hace algunos días, Karen Bejarano anunció que volvía a retomar sus redes sociales tras mantenerse alejada algunas semanas producto de un tratamiento en un centro de salud mental.

Tras volver a tener el control, la cantante no dudó en dejar su apoyo a su expareja con tiernos mensajes en la red social del reality.

La primera publicación donde la artista se hizo presente fue en el tenso cruce entre Juan Pedro y el exfutbolista Daúd Gazale, a quien Verdier acusó de hacer trampa en una competencia.

Karen Paola envía mensajes de apoyo a Juan Pedro

¡El mejor! Demostrando con hechos y no con palabras cómo se debe guiar un equipo y también como se juega limpio. ¡Juan Pedro a la final!“, escribió la cantante, lanzándose contra el liderazgo del exfutbolista.

Mensaje de Karen Paola a Juan Pedro
Captura de redes sociales | Mundos Opuestos

“Vuelvan. Es el mejor hombre que puedes tener”, le respondió una seguidora, recibiendo la inesperada respuesta de la artista: “Lo sé”, le escribió.

Una segunda publicación fue la del nuevo look del actual líder de la zona del ‘Futuro’, quien decidió raparse en medio del programa.

Ante esto, Karen Paola reveló gustarle su nueva apariencia. “Le queda lindo lo que se haga”, escribió.

Karen Paola envía mensaje de apoyo a Juan Pedro
Captura de redes sociales | Mundos Opuestos
