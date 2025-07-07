Gissella Gallardo cuenta detalles de relación entre Coté López y futbolista paraguayo: "Va en serio"

En la edición de Hay que decirlo, Gissella Gallardo entregó detalles de lo que sería la relación entre Coté López y el futbolista paraguayo Antonio Sanabria.

La panelista sostuvo que la modelo chilena habría dado varios pasos, junto al jugador del Torino de Italia, durante las últimas semanas.

“Estuvimos investigando y creemos que esto va en serio. La Cote no solo estuvo con él, sino que conoció a la familia. Cuando uno involucra a la familia, creo que es algo más serio”, expuso, según lo que replicó Página 7.

“Yo creo que esto va en serio. No sé si recuerdan que se rumoreó que ella se estaba conociendo con un actor de Hollywood. Eso no tiene nada que ver. Yo creo que por aquí va más el camino”, agregó.

Recordar que la situación fue expuesta, por primera vez, por la periodista Cecilia Gutiérrez, en el programa Primer Plano.

“Ella misma subió una historia diciendo que estaba ‘conociendo a una familia maravillosa’, y en el video él aparece de espaldas”, expuso en la oportunidad.

Hay que señalar que Cote López terminó su matrimonio con Luis Jiménez a mediados de 2023. Ambos incluso firmaron los papeles de divorcio.

Por su lado, Jiménez estaría iniciando una relación con la actriz Disley Ramos, en medio del reality Mundos Opuestos de Canal 13.

