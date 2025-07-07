Exponen motivo que habría gatillado separación de Karla Constant y pareja: "No estaba dando el ancho"

El pasado domingo Cecilia Gutiérrez lanzó una primicia, al revelar que Karla Constant se estaría separando del publicista Andrés Vilaseca, luego de 12 años de relación.

“Están en proceso de separación”, fue lo que expuso la panelista de Primer Plano en sus redes sociales.

En este contexto, el portal Glamorama aseguró haber hablado con cercanos a la pareja, quienes detallaron los motivos que habrían detonado la ruptura.

De acuerdo al citado medio, la razón tiene directa relación con la distancia entre ambos durante los últimos años, debido a los constantes viajes de Constant hasta Perú, donde se han grabado los reality de Canal 13.

Recordar que en aquel país se filmaron los programas Tierra Brava, Ganar o Servir, Palabra de Honor y Mundos Opuestos.

Posible quiebre de Karla Constant

Asimismo, aseveran que Villaseca se hacía cargos de los hijos, Rocco y Pedro, durante la semana en que la periodista estaba en el país vecino.

No obstante, cercanos sostuvieron dichos como que “ella necesita más que un niñero” o que él “no estaba dando el ancho”.

Hay que señalar que, por ahora, ninguno de los involucrados se ha referido directamente sobre el tema.

