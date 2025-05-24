Tonka Tomicic comenzó proceso de divorcio de ’Parived’: "Son pasos que hay que dar"

Sábado 24 mayo de 2025 | 01:03

Tonka Tomicic confirmó que inició el proceso de divorcio de Marco Antonio López, Parived, luego de 10 años de matrimonio. Ambos estaban separados desde inicios de 2023.

“Es algo íntimo, súper personal, me enteré también que se filtró. Creo que son procesos difíciles, pero que llevan un tiempo y son pasos que hay que dar”, indicó la animadora al programa Only Fama.

“Estoy contenta porque estoy empezando a trabajar, estoy rearmándome, comenzando nuevamente, así que eso sin duda es una especie de gasolina para emprender, levantárse y vivir el proceso con el mejor ánimo y ganas”, agregó.

Divorcio entre Tonka Tomicic y Parived

La información había sido revelada por el diario La Hora durante el pasado viernes, asegurando que la hermana de la comunicadora, Mirela Tomicic, había firmado una declaración jurada notarial donde declaraba que Tonka vivía con ella hace más de un año.

Con lo anterior, dejaba establecido oficialmente el cese de convivencia entre las dos personas, para llevar a cabo el proceso judicial.

Hay que señalar que la también modelo ha tenido un regreso paulatino a los medios de comunicación durante los últimos meses, aunque no se ha oficializado en ningún canal.

La última estación donde fue rostro fue Canal 13, lugar en el que se mantuvo hasta el 29 de febrero de 2024, cuando expiró su contrato.

