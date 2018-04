Sophia Hadjipanteli: La modelo que debió enfrentar críticas por emular a Frida Kahlo

I just got my first “official” hate article!!!!! Courtesy of the Guardian and some idiot that wrote it. S/o to her for purposely excluding the fact that I am from Cyprus just to make the “cis white girl can’t change the world” card seem more endearing. Get over yourself. Just because YOU do not accept me, doesn’t mean I can’t make a difference.

