Madre de 41 años revela cómo transformó su cuerpo haciendo un pequeño cambio en su rutina

You aren’t ‘stuck’ with a post baby body or limited to what genetics has blessed you with. You don’t have to accept it when people tell you that everything turns to shit after 40 or that your body will never be the same. If definitely won’t…. but in my case it’s better than it ever was because I work harder than I ever did. Pic one was taken 3yrs after my second child. This was as good as I thought it was going to get for me. I had just finished 5 weeks on Jenny Craig as a quick fix prior to going on holiday and lost 5 kg which I was soon to put back on. What I was yet to realise, was that there was no quick fix that would actually last and what I really needed in order to actually change my shape was weight training. Mumbum, muffin top and cankles aren’t terminal illnesses and they can definitely be rectified when you persist with good nutrition and exercise. 🏋🏽‍♀️🏋🏽‍♀️🏋🏽‍♀️

