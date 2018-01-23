Las impresionantes postales que dejó una pareja que se casó a 100 metros de altura

Para muchos, casarse es uno de los acontecimientos más importantes que pueden tener en sus vidas. Es por eso, que gran parte sueña con que este día sea especial, memorable y único. En esta línea, una pareja oriunda de California (Estados Unidos) decidió llevar este evento al extremo y optó por contraer matrimonio a 100 metros de altura.
Así lo demostraron Ryan Jenks y Kimberly Weglin, un par de aventureros enamorados que decidió construir una enorme red de colores entre los roqueríos del desierto de Moab (Utah, Estados Unidos) y casarse sobre ella.
Kimberly señala en su perfil de Instagram que escogieron este lugar porque fue ahí donde se conocieron. “Una de mis partes favoritas de nuestra relación es que compartimos las mismas pasiones y actitudes hacia la vida”, dijo. Pues, tal como relata la mujer -y como se puede apreciar en sus cuentas- ambos realizan deportes extremos en las alturas.
“Hemos desarrollado un vínculo muy especial y una gran confianza”, expresa. “Cuando han hecho cosas juntos que literalmente desafían sus vidas, cambia la forma de ver las cosas importantes de la relación y los ‘problemas’ se vuelven insignificantes”, agrega.
De la misma forma, detalla que la red fue tejida por todos los que asistieron al matrimonio, lo que la hace aún más especial para ella y su familia.
Es así como tanto Kimberly como Ryan y sus invitados subieron a esta enorme tela para formar parte de uno de los matrimonios que más se ha viralizado en internet. “Fue un momento mágico y surrealista”, expresa por su parte el esposo.
A pesar que esta unión fue celebrada en noviembre del año pasado, las fotos de la pareja han comenzado a viralizarse y dar la vuelta al “mundo” durante estos últimos días.
En tanto, las imágenes fueron tomadas por la agencia The Hearnes Adventure Photography, especialista en matrimonios “extremos”.
Revisa aquí algunas fotos:
One of my favorite parts about our relationship is that we share the same passions and attitudes towards life. I love that I can share this space with @slackinhigh, above the quiet abyss, with no questions asked, and with full calm and understanding. Between all the highlining and adventuring we have done over the past three years, we have found ourselves constantly putting our lives into each other’s hands (i.e. trusting their rigging, trusting that they’re spotting or belaying you correctly, trusting that they care enough to be attentive, double check their work, and keep you safe, etc.) From that I believe we have developed a really special bond and a really strong trust in one another. When you have done things together that literally challenge your lives, it has a way of highlighting the important things, and every other “problem” you had before suddenly seem to be insignificant in comparison. Our adventures remind us to LIVE together. To be lighthearted and not waste our short time on this Earth squabbling about petty things and “problems” that we don’t really have. Additionally, this photo represents the bond we have with the community in trusting the safety of this net that we all helped weave, rig, and create. @sketchyandylewis. Maybe that’s why the slack family as a whole is so special. We are all bonded in this way that not many people will ever understand. In a way that you only really get to understand when you are pushing your boundaries and having ultimate faith in your fellow human being. ❤️ 📸:@thehearnes
I love the perspective shift in these photos and the sense of scale these give. Rigging this net is always quite the undertaking, and since we did it nearly a week before the actual festival began this year, we had the least amount of people we’ve ever had to help get it rigged(maybe 6 people at each anchor). Pretty incredible that we still managed to pull it off considering this thing weighs probably 500 lbs. Not only that, but we also set it in a new location this year, rigged the new anchor all natural, and created an aisle out to the spacenet, which has never been done before. Thank you @sketchyandylewis @slacklifebc and all the other monkeys and riggers at the festival who lent a helping hand and their creative minds to literally turn my dreams into reality. I’m always blown away by what happens when this community comes together, and this wedding was a HUGE testimony to that. PS- I’ve had a lot of people asking for footage of the BASE jumping flower girls… keep an eye out, I will be releasing a teaser tonight 😉 AERIALISTS: @lizasouras on silks, @cdignes on silks, @theletabug on Lyra. PHOTGRAPHER: @callenhearne @thehearnes
Instead of “I do’s”, @slackinhigh and I exchanged “HELL YEAHS!” I think everyone was stoked 😉 It was so fun to be able to take the traditional ceremony of marriage and turn it into something so completely “us”, down to every last detail. Thank you @sketchyandylewis for the net and for being best man, thank you @slacklifebc for helping Andy, Ryan, and I dream up the spacenet aisle into a reality, possibly a world’s first. Thank you @blackrockseco for officiating us like a PRO even though you’ve never been to a wedding before. You had big shoes to fill and your feet were busting out at the top. Thank you @_gillogs_ for being my best woman and letting me put you on a net 400 ft in the air completely out of your comfort zone. Thank you @theletabug @cdignes @lizasouras for performing on silks and lyra under us. Thank you @friedikuehne for crushing it on the 700 footer behind us while we said our vows. Thank you @mrcorbing for coordinating all the BASE jumping “flower girls” and not hesitating when I said I was hoping for a crew of jumpers to pack flower petals into their chutes. Thank you @Katevictoria_hair for coming all the way to Moab to do my hair! Thank you @mtn_mat for coordinating our wedding day, the rave AND cooking the entire reception dinner for 200+ people. (Sorry we tasked you with so many big and critical jobs 😬🙌❤️) Thank you @canyon_cain for DJing the sickest wedding reception ever. Thank you to our families and entire groom and bridal party for supporting us along the way. My dad even got out on the net to walk me down the aisle! Thank you @galialahav for hands down making the most beautiful and intricate gowns on the planet and making me feel like an absolute desert goddess out there. Thank you @kinsleyjamescouturebridal for helping me with all the dress alterations. Thank you to all the monkeys that came out to help set up the wedding in the days prior, and thank you everyone that came out to celebrate with us!!!The day was what it was because of all of you! Thanks everyone for getting involved and staying stoked. I love this community and Ryan and I are so happy to get to share our love with all of you. 📸: @thehearnes
Apparently I’m a wifey now 💁♀️💍 ABSOLUTE DREAM DRESS AND VEIL by @galialahav from @kinsleyjamescouturebridal 🙌 😍 ABSOLUTE DREAM PHOTO by @thehearnes 🙌 😍 And last but not least, ABSOLUTE DREAM NET VENUE made by the absolute best man, @sketchyandylewis 🙌 😍 None of this could have happened without you, we appreciate you, @theletabug, and all you both have done for us in this process so incredibly much. ❤️❤️ (Check out @abbihearne and @thehearnes page to see a few different shots of the big day😉) #youjenksedme