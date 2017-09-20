Jonathan Stryker: el cosplayer que se convierte en príncipes de Disney

It's Disney Week! ✨ Let's kick things off with some Aladdin! 👳🏼‍♀️Aladdin was probably one of the first movies I ever saw as a kid. I know some of the songs but in Spanish. The one that comes to mind goes like, "Ven conmigo a un lugar increible en verdad, al llegar tu te vas a asombrar. Ahi tus magicos suenos se haran realidad, no tardemos mas… VAMOS YA!" I'd sing that shit in a creepy voice all the time 😂 Hope you guys had a great weekend! New Disney character tomorrow! 🌟 #jstryker #disney #disneyworld #waltdisney #disneycosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #gaymer #gaygeek #gaynerd #aladdin

