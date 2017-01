La conmovedora nota de un padre luego de que su hijo maquillador fuera trolleado en Twitter

I'd rather be SHINYYYYYYY 💎 I don't usually wear silver… but when I do… I DO! Lips – @colourpopcosmetics Grunge lip pencil with @anastasiabeverlyhills Heathers liquid lip Eyes – @patmcgrathreal metalmorphosis silver eyeshadow + cream base and @natashadenona star palette Brows – @benefitcosmetics precisely pencil #4 Brushes used – all @morphebrushes as always! Use code MANNYMUA to save some cash! 😍😍 More details coming soon when tutorial goes live 😜

A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 2, 2016 at 7:03pm PST