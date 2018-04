5 lugares bellos pero sumamente aislados que muchos desearían visitar

Had the amazing opportunity to go ashore and take a tour of Pitcairn Island. Home to the descendants of the HMS Bounty Mutineers and also the least populous country in the world with 50 people currently living there. Got driven around in a trailer behind an ATV, hiked to Christian Fletchers Cave and jumped in for a swim at Bounty Bay. Was a good day!

