Estos espectaculares libros hechos a mano son demasiado buenos para ser vendidos

I had the chance to enjoy Songkran this year. What a party! The biggest water fight in the world 🎈 It’s so hot these days and water is not scarce so… good idea. Happy new year 🎉

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ⓢⓟⓐⓘⓝ (@jose_naranja) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT