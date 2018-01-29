Famosa modelo fitness es expulsada de avión tras protagonizar altercado con azafata

Don't waste energy caring what other people think about you. If you waste energy being so concerned with what everyone else thinks, you'll never be good enough, fit enough, smart enough, and the list goes on. What's beautiful to some is ugly to others. That's why it's so important to decide what YOU want & spend your energy getting there & feeling good about it. The only opinion that matters is your opinion of yourself. Spend your energy on working on your goals to get where you want to be. When you feel good you look good! You radiate positively and it's contagious. The more time you spend working on yourself (and less time on worrying about the opinions of others) the quicker you'll get to where you want to be and the better you'll feel when you see your progress. I believe that everyone has the power to look and feel the way they want to and it's in your control to make it happen. You can do it! 👊

