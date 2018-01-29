Famosa modelo fitness es expulsada de avión tras protagonizar altercado con azafata

Una famosa modelo fitness que cosecha una considerable fama en las redes sociales protagonizó un altercado con una azafata minutos antes del despegue del avión en Estados Unidos.
Se trata de Jen Selter, quien luego de disfrutar de unos días en Miami, abordó un vuelo de American Airlines con destino al aeropuerto LaGuardia en Nueva York.
Tal como recoge el medio de espectáculos TMZ, el despegue llevaba una hora y media de retraso por problemas técnicos cuando de pronto la bloggera decidió levantarse para sacar algo de los compartimientos superiores.
“La azafata le pidió que se sentara y la celebridad del fitness se negó. Ahí empezó el problema”, detalló el citado medio.
Debido a su negativa, ambas comenzaron una encendida discusión que poco a poco fue subiendo de tono, hasta que finalmente la asistente de vuelo le señaló a Selter si quería ser la “expulsada del avión”.
Ante esta pregunta, la modelo respondió que sí, aunque posteriormente reconoció que lo dijo en un tono irónico.
Finalmente, Selter fue sacada del avión por parte de efectivos policiales que llegaron al lugar.
“No hice nada malo pero fui sacada del vuelo”, escribió la modelo en su cuenta de Twitter. “5 policías vinieron por mi. La peor experiencia en American Airlines”, agregó.
Just like that, 5 cops coming at me. Worst experience American Air ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1LY1NrAQ3k
— Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018
Current situation @AmericanAir .. insane. pic.twitter.com/kIOh3VysnU
— Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018
I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane. pic.twitter.com/XE2Q35dghm
— Jen Selter (@JenSelter) January 28, 2018
A continuación te dejamos con algunas imágenes de Selter, quien sólo en Instagram cuenta con más de 11 millones de seguidores.
Don't waste energy caring what other people think about you. If you waste energy being so concerned with what everyone else thinks, you'll never be good enough, fit enough, smart enough, and the list goes on. What's beautiful to some is ugly to others. That's why it's so important to decide what YOU want & spend your energy getting there & feeling good about it. The only opinion that matters is your opinion of yourself. Spend your energy on working on your goals to get where you want to be. When you feel good you look good! You radiate positively and it's contagious. The more time you spend working on yourself (and less time on worrying about the opinions of others) the quicker you'll get to where you want to be and the better you'll feel when you see your progress. I believe that everyone has the power to look and feel the way they want to and it's in your control to make it happen. You can do it! 👊