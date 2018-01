Artistas inventan una creativa forma de combatir los rayados de esvásticas en Berlín

Bob Marley once said, "the people who were trying to make this world worse are not taking the day off. Why should I?" Sometimes you have to take a little risk to do the right thing, if the people who make this world a little worse off, a little colder, a little darker and a little scarier can take a risk to do it so can we. Never be afraid to take that risk. Some do their work in the dark, some do their work by the light. #CautionWetPaint #PaintBack

