"Ken Humano" revela cuántas cirugías se ha hecho y desliza la opción de un cambio de sexo

I m very happy to be a boy doll for many years to come, and this weekend at a live chat show in Italy an unflattering woman made a breath comment that I looked more like a woman then a man. My answer to her was " that maybe oneday when I reach her age late 50s I may have a sex change and look like a stunning woman " my message is in life with will power and determination we can be and look like anything we want to be. I my personal success is attributed to the fact that I m fearless and there is no subject which is taboo to me. I m self aware of who I m and what I look like and I m the happiest person on earth because I love my self and I m very much loved also. Never judge the book by its cover, never judge anyone for their personal choices in life.. as long as one doesn't cause warm to others it is nobody's place to bully and attack. #confidence #nohate #unique #makeover #plasticsurgery #humanlifekendoll #kendoll #doll #dollface #cuteboy #ageless #beautiful #beauty #wisdom #rodrigoalves

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:29am PDT