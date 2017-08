8 fronteras entre países que son muy curiosas y visualmente llamativas

Arrived at Erenhot, China ready to cross the border into Zamiin-Uud, Mongolia just to find out the border was closed due to Mongolian Holidays. I found myself stranded in the middle of nowhere. Just when I was about to start crying because nobody could help me since they don't speak English I made an awesome discovery! I was in "Dinosaur Land." I watched a documentary a few years ago on NG about the discovery of dinosaur fossils in the Erlain Basin, China and how it has contributed to existent ideas of evolution. It also mentioned the creation of a dinosaur theme park Erenhot National Geopark, which is where I was!!! After 5 hours checking out dinosaur's real skeletons and fossils that are still on the ground it's safe to assume I'm happy again😀 . . . . . #erenhot #erlian #dinosaurland #worldtraveler #glt #globetrotter #girlslovetravel #china #innermongolia #traveljunkie #lonelyplanet #exploretheworld #adventure #dinosaurfossils #amoviajar #viajera #dinosaurgeek #evolution #summer2017 #beingatourist #wanderlust #lifewelltravelled #erenhotnationalgeopark #dinosaurparadise #kisses #dinosaurkisses

A post shared by Liliana Arzate (@liliadventures) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT