¿Para qué sirve la ranura de cuero que hay en varias mochilas?

Saw this tourist carrying a Topo Designs (@topodesigns) backpack on the bus. It's made in Colorado and comes in generous ranges of sizes and colourways. The lash tabs are made of natural leather, so I'm sure many millennials can identify with the bag. I hope it won't turn into another Fjällräven Kånken, in which it becomes excessively popular that manufacturing moves to a developing country, giving birth to more knock-offs, and leaving early adopters scavenging for newer trends to cling on. (this particular model is no longer available on the online store. Can somebody from Topo Designs verify this?) #TopoDesigns #bag #backpack #lashtab #luggage #commute #tourist #MadeinColorado #Colorado #MadeinUSA #carabiner #hiking #backpacking

A photo posted by Aina-Liyana (@pfrsch) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:12am PDT