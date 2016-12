Muere la joven nigeriana que debía vivir en un balde por una extraña condición

RIP. Allah ya ji kan ki Rahama. I met Rahama in January 10, 2016. We flew to Kano after @maikatanga_photography posted a picture of her on his page. I didn't meet with Rahama for any reason other than she was an extraordinary human that needed someone to listen and to act on issues at hand. We kept contact with Rahama via @maikatanga_photography..So many people including Ali Jita came from far and wide to meet with her family. She is one of the most pleasant people I have met this year. We continue to pray for strength within her family. Rahama died yesterday on Christmas Day! Cc @i_rabbi (management)

