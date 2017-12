Nutricionista entrega 5 consejos para festejar sin pasar malos ratos

Christmas Eve was pretty EPIC!!! Had to oppurtunity to enjoy these beauties with some great friends. The Palmer stole the show drinking incredibly and the Echion was out of this world. The Margaux was a little young but hell Margaux is Margaux and never disappoints. #chateaumargaux #chateaupalmer #chateaugiraudlarose #amiciwinery #chateaulatour #oldworldmeetsnewworld #newworldwine #oldworldwine #frenchwine #californiawine #wine #vino #instawine #christmaswine #friendsandfamily

