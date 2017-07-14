Modelo de 26 años luce orgullosa las arrugas que le causó una extraña enfermedad

Dermatosparaxis. Este es el nombre de la enfermedad que causa que una modelo coreana de 26 años luzca como si su cuerpo fuese el de una mujer mayor, e incluso anciana. Sin embargo, este cuadro no ha impedido que Sara Geurt haya emprendido una prodigiosa carrera en la industria de la moda, con un sólo objetivo en mente: romper los cánones de belleza.
Geurt es uno de los ocho casos en el mundo que sufren del Síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos, un tipo de Dermatosparaxis. Este le impide generar colágeno en su piel, volviéndola hipersensible y arrugada como la de una mujer de la tercera edad. En Geurt, vemos los efectos del grado más alto de este síndrome.
“Conocerás a gente que se sentirá intimidada por ti. No están acostumbrados a ver a alguien que no trata de encajar, así que en lugar de reforzar su singularidad, van a tratar de hacer que te sientas como si fueras un extraño“, contó la modelo a Barcroft TV.
Sara ha utilizado su diagnóstico y su trabajo en la moda para enviar un significativo mensaje contra los modelos preestablecidos de belleza.
A través de su cuenta en Instagram, publica sus campañas publicitarias y fotografías personales, siempre con mensajes de apoyo a quienes no se sienten satisfechos con su físico. Sin embargo, para llegar a esta aceptación, la modelo tuvo que aprender a aceptarse.
En diálogo con The Sun, la maniquí dijo que la enfermedad le fue diagnosticada a los 10 años, y que desde entonces ha alterado significativamente: su piel es más delicada y frágil que las de otras personas, algo que por momentos le causa dolor físicos. “En la escuela secundaria, sólo traté de ocultarlo. No quería que nadie me hiciera preguntas al respecto. No quería hablar de ello”, apuntó
“Yo era muy insegura cuando era más joven y ahora siento que soy la más segura… Traté de cubrirme la piel constantemente. Pero ahora creo que es la cosa más hermosa“, agregó Sara. Aquí algunas imágenes que la modelo ha publicado en su cuenta en Instagram:
BOOOKED FOR L.A. AUG 3 – 8TH!! I am sooo ecstatic to announce I have been contacted by Volition Magazine to be featured in their next Fall Issue!! "VOLITION is a Bi-Monthly, 250+ page, full-color High Fashion & Art Publication based in Los Angeles. It is our goal to create a place for the creepy kids to call home and to inspire others to follow their heart." For those that don't know, LOOK EM UPP, GIVE EM A LIKEE👍👍& vibe out with their creative vision. I CANNOT WAIT TO BE BACKK IN L.A & hope to do some networking out there as well! Thaaank you all for your lovee and support, ill be sure to keep you all postedd! Thank you thank you & we can only go upp from here! ☝❤💞 • • • • • • • #week #tuesday #photoshoot #photograpy #venicebeach #losangeles #california #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #beauty #embrace #happy #vibes #sorrynotsorry #real #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
"Your going to meet people who are intimidated by you. You're different. People don't know how to react or how to accept someone who doesn't follow the crowd… They are not used to somone who doesn't try to fit in — So instead of bolstering your uniqueness, they'll try and make you feel like you're weird or damaged. I'm here to offer some well earned advice : Screw them." 💕 • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #instaphoto #sorrynotsorry #victoriassecret #qotd #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Happy 4th to all! 😊 • • • • • • • • #week #tuesday #photoshoot #photograpy #instaphoto #aaclassics #AAmodel #merica #4thofjuly #happy4th #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Shadows. • • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #latepost #latergram #aaclassics #jewelry #barcrofttv #feature #life #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #effthelabels #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #beautyisnotgeneric #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #beauty #real #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
I had one of my closest followers reach out to me and informed me of @instylemagazine latest summer photo challenge. The challenge would be to post pictures of yourself in your swimsuit, on your social media, tagging #instyledare to submit your photo. This was by all means an impromptu shoot and hope to have a more legit one on the books sooon! ❤ • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #photoshoot #instyle #instyledare #swimsuit #pool #summer #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #beauty #imperfections #perfectlyimperfect #real #sorrynotsorry #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes
Sunday Fundaay 😊 • • • • • • • • • • #weekend #sunday #funday #sunny #goodvibes #life #openstreets #90s #90sfashion #style #cocacola #red #chains #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #blessed #beauty #embrace #happy #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes