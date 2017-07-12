2017 Chilean "flowering desert" might be the largest in Atacama’s history

This article has been translated from Spanish. To read the original version, click here.

The “flowering desert” phenomenon, which turns green the driest area on earth, is likely to reach its peak between the second fortnight of August and the first fortnight of September, Conaf announced to El Diario de Atacama.

Those who live in Chile’s northern area will not witness any ordinary “super bloom”. According to Conaf, it might the largest ever, larger than those registered in 2015 and 1997.

Given the amount of rain fallen in the southern area of the Atacama region, that area concentrates the blooming, specifically coastal zones nearby Huasco, declared Conaf’s local director, Ricardo Santana.

Nonetheless, inland towns, between the cities of Vallenar and Copiapó (which also registered blooming in 2011), already show signs of flowering, but to a lesser extent, added.

Santana urged neighbours and tourists to avoid running over the flora with vehicles, so as to protect the proliferation of insects due to the rare phenomenon.

“The flowering desert is the door to get to know the region, not only with respect to the event itself, but with respect to tourism, beaches, national reservoirs and our very own desert”, said the president of the Atacama Tourism Association, Ennio Mettifogo.

During 2015, an estimated twenty thousand people visited the area to observe the natural spectacle.