Chica fitness muestra cómo el cuerpo cambia cuando pasas de hacer sólo cardio a pesas

Rebecca Smith es una chica fitness de Instagram que decidió cambiar su régimen de entrenamiento. Hace algún tiempo, la joven sólo entrenaba con ejercicios de cardio, pero los resultados le parecían desalentadores, en comparación al esfuerzo que realizaba. Es por lo anterior, que la joven instagrammer decidió incorporar pesas en su rutina y compartir los resultados en la red social.
En una imagen, la joven compartió las diferencias de su aspecto al realizar cardio y pesas, en dos fotografías diferentes. “Este cambio me influyó por dentro y por fuera”, admite en la publicación.
LIFTING MAKES YOU MANLY?! – It infuriates me how still so many girls think the second you pick up a dumbbell or protein shake you'll suddenly become the hulk🏋🏽 changing my training from cardio to weights changed me completely inside & out and each to their own but I personally don't think I've made my body look at all manly in my past year and a bit of weight training! Here are my 3 main reasons for girls to start lifting 🤗 – 1. Building strength & muscles: Lifting builds on a woman's natural curves and helps your body be the strongest it can. Ripped abs, sexy strong back, shoulder boulders & a curvy behind alll come from lifting 🍑 #strongnotskinny – 2. Loosing that extra body fat: my body fat % saw a MASSIVE fall when I began lifting because as your muscle mass INCREASES your metabolism INCREASES. Before I would spend hours on cardio machines thinking that will get rid of fat but never saw any results and just made me HATE going to the gym, and if you feel like your in that boat now then change it up now! – 3. Healthy relationship with food & body image: when your doing cardio in order to burn 'calories' it's so easy to look at food as numbers and end up feeling guilty for eating too much and feeling like you HAVE to restrict yourself to see results, well that's just not the case at all. Starting weight training made me realise food is fuel and I need LOTS of it to get the best out of my training 🐷 the amount I eat has honestly trebled since I picked up lifting and I absolutely love it 😂 there's no restricting and there's no guilt in indulging in treats once in a while because what better way to fuel a sesh 😏🍑 – Rant over if this convinces one girl to try out weight training mission complete but I wanna see MORE GIRLS in the weights section and get rid of the association that it's just for boys because it's not #gainingweightiscool #StrengthFeed #transformationthursday?🤔
Para argumentar lo anterior, Rebecca no sólo enseñó la foto, sino que además enumeró tres razones que la llevaron a continuar su entrenamiento con pesas: “Primero, el levantamiento acentúa las curvas naturales de la mujer y ayuda a que su cuerpo sea lo más fuerte posible: tonifica el abdomen, fortifica la espalda y levanta el trasero”.
“Segundo, pierdes la grasa adicional al cuerpo. Mi porcentaje de grasa vio una masiva caída cuando comencé a levantar pesas, puesto que al aumentar la masa del músculo el metabolismo comienza a trabajar más rápido”, cuenta la joven quien además admite que antes pasaba horas usando máquinas de caardio “pensando en deshacerse de la grasa” pero “nunca” vio algún resultado. “(El cardio) sólo me hizo odiar el gimnasio”, confiesa.
Quads can u catch up with my glutes pls thank u 🙃🙃 – Guys head over to @vlique_uk to see their new VERY exciting announcement🎉 Your gals starting at Leeds University this September (exciting I know, fitness at uni hmm we'll see😳) and @vlique_uk seem to be following me up there, coincidence? 🤔 fate?🤔 won't question it!! Link for pre registration on their page or my story if you wanna get involved! And with the rumours I've heard of what they've got planned so far your gonna want too😏 #fitnessfestival? #TrinityOnVlique #StrengthFeed
Y en el tercer punto, Rebecca admitió que las pesas le hicieron valorar la alimentación como un “combustible” para hacer ejercicio, en vez de algo a evitar o quemar con el entrenamiento. “Como el tripe y no me siento culpable”, relata la joven que además comparte su alimentación diariamente en la cuenta.
En tanto, la publicación de la bloguera se llenó de elogios y alcanzó más de 16 mil “me gusta” y cientos de comentarios que avalaron su decisión.
Yesterday's booty sesh with bae @adamcapel 🍑left me feeling so unbelievably sore 😩 Request for workout vids been heard!!🤗 GLUTES & HAMMIES focused leg workout 🏋🏼♀️ This is a typical workout for me to do once or twice a week for lower body! With usually another one focused more on quads💪🏼 1. Barbell Hip Thrusts 4 x 6-8 reps (did this as my compound exercise so go HEAVY, squeeze at the top and hold for 5-10 seconds on last rep) 2. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlift 4 x 10-12 reps (not as heavy as if done with a barbell but I find it easier to get depth and feel it properly in my glutes by using dumbbells!) 3A. Squats 4 x 10-12 reps (lighter weight and higher reps rather than usual, may not look pretty but squeeze tight with the glutes at the top!!) 3B. Walking Lunges 4 x 8 reps each leg (aka 16 steps per set in total) 4A. Cable Kickbacks 3 x 12-15 reps each leg 4B. Leg Curl on Swiss ball 3 x 12-15 reps Wearing @peachgains