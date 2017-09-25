Bloguera admite que perdió más de 70 mil seguidores cuando dejó de esclavizarse al fitness

My little space on the internet has been going crazy lately. I went to start a post introducing myself to my new FRIENDS and started to dig around my “professional image” folder. But, fuck that. I love a ‘I just woke up and haven’t done my hair or makeup’ selfie. THANK YOU to everyone who sent their love for my recent engagement! I seriously could not be happier. I’ll be diving into sharing all of the excitement, once the real life excitement settles in. For all of my new friends, welcome. I am SO thrilled to have you here. A lot of you guys found me through bizarre articles across the web, and some of them were a bit off in the way they described me. First, I want to start by saying what I’m not: – A model. My 16 year old self did everything she could to get that title, including sacrificing her physical and mental health. Soooo, that's not me. – A personal trainer. I have retired this box that I was squeezing myself into. You won’t find any fitness advice on this page. Now that we got that out of the way.. Here’s some facts about me: 1. Watching a movie while cuddling with my FIANCE (oh my goodness) and my puppies is my favourite thing to do. 2. I’m Canadian, but my parents are super Scottish, so I say certain words funny. 3. I love cookies, and green smoothies. I don’t understand why we have to like one or the other. 4. I don’t like labels, but mental health experiences are something I’m very familiar with. I once had a panic attack on an airplane and had to drive 38 hours home. 5. I have already been pinteresting different ways to incorporate my puppies in my wedding ceremony. 6. I’m over this whole “perfect life” thing on Instagram. I pick up my dogs shit. I take shits myself. I eat like shit occasionally as well. I’m not living in some magical world where I float higher with every new follower I get. 7. I curse. There’s a reason, which I’ll get to one day. It’s partly because IT FEELS SO FUCKING GOOD. 8. I love you, seriously. I am GRATEFUL for you. I’m in awe of you, because you’re so amazing. Your presence is DEEPLY needed in this world, so THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU. Okay, the end. I’d love know how you came across my super regular life?

