Presentadora británica muestra una foto de ella con y sin retoques para generar conciencia

This is how scary airbrushing can be… just remember when you’re looking at someone’s post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images! I’m so proud of the interview and shoot I did with @celebritysecretsmag highlighting how dangerous this kind of body morphing is and why all bodies should I’ll be celebrated no matter what shape or size! I look better UN airbrushed in my opinion and love my natural lumps and bumps! If you want to see real women and read about not putting pressure on yousrelf this year pick up a copy of @ok_mag bumper pack and read celeb secrets mag! Love yourself because you’re perfect 😘💛💛💛💛💛💛💛😘

