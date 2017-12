La nueva tendencia en belleza durante el fin de año: las ’cejas navideñas’

Who is loving this Christmas tree eyebrow trend?!!!! ALSO @cakedbycass WILL BE TAKING APPOINTMENTS ON SATURDAYS FOR MAKE-UP🎄 @cakedbycass #christmastree #christmasmakeup #christmastreeeyrbrowtrend #christmastime #christmas #holidaymakeup #christmastreeeyebrows

A post shared by BLEND BEAUTY BAR (@blend_beautybar) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:15pm PST