Atleta revela la verdad de las fotos que muestran el "antes y después" en Instagram

Muchos blogueros fitness disfrutan al publicar su “antes y después” en redes sociales con el objetivo de mostrar su avance hacia un físico más tonificado.
Es así como aparecen fotografías increíbles en las que el cambio es realmente notorio, las que se han agrupado con éxito tras el hashtag #transformationpic.
Day 1 was March 15, 2017. One of the best days of my life. The day I took ownership back. The day I gave my money to bettering myself and my health instead of giving my money to fast food, Starbucks, sub shops, etc. The day I joined an online challenge group and met other women who were starting the same journey as me who motivate and inspire me daily. The day I changed my life. •••• If you are ready to make a change too, I promise you will never regret it. Today could be your day 1. The day you will always remember as the day you changed your life. I'm only a message away. You can also feel free to fill out the application (link in my Instagram bio) and I will be in touch with you! My next 3 week virtual bootcamp starts October 2nd so time is of the essence! 💪🏼💕
What about this progress from @mari_nobrega_?👀 ……………….!!!! She looks great!! 😍 💪 and with this pic we want to wish you a good night.. and if u want a progress like this just check the link on profile or DM us 😃!! . . #weightlosssuport #weightlossgoals #healthymindhealthybody #bodyweightexercises #bodyweighttraining #healthspo #mtvhottest #exercise #photoftheday #fitnesslife #fitnessfirst #fitmotivation #fitnessbody #bodybuildingcom #gymgirls #vsglife #body #bodyweight #transform #instafitness #fitnesstime #weightlossplan #transformationjourney #transformationpic #athomeworkout #fightforfit #transformations #fitnation #nutrition
No obstante, la atleta de crossfit llamada Jennifer Smith reveló que probablemente muchos de estos instagramers están mintiendo y estén abusando de ciertos recursos fotográficos para lucir distintos aunque, en “vida real” sigan luciendo de la misma forma.
Es así como la propia atleta decidió hacer su propia versión de “antes y después” para demostrar que recursos como la luz, el tipo de cámara, la calidad de la foto y aspectos físicos como sonreir o no, pueden mostrar un cambio drástico en cómo apareces en las fotos.
“¡Ah el poder del flash, la postura corporal y una buena sonrisa”, escribió en la imagen junto a los hashtags “transformación del martes” y “quince minutos después”.
La imagen se llenó rápidamente de “me gusta”, llamando la atención de 100 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. “Me encanta que personas así, que entrenan duro, nos muestren la realidad para concienciar en tiempos donde los medios nos queman la cabeza y te hacen sentir mal con cuerpos que posicionan como ideales y perfectos y que ni siquiera existen y muchas veces llegan a ser cero saludables. Te felicito, una genia”, escribio la usuaria argentina Florencia G, llenándose -también- de ‘likes’.
Aquí puedes revisar otras fotografías de la atleta: