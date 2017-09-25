Atleta revela la verdad de las fotos que muestran el "antes y después" en Instagram

Day 1 was March 15, 2017. One of the best days of my life. The day I took ownership back. The day I gave my money to bettering myself and my health instead of giving my money to fast food, Starbucks, sub shops, etc. The day I joined an online challenge group and met other women who were starting the same journey as me who motivate and inspire me daily. The day I changed my life. •••• If you are ready to make a change too, I promise you will never regret it. Today could be your day 1. The day you will always remember as the day you changed your life. I'm only a message away. You can also feel free to fill out the application (link in my Instagram bio) and I will be in touch with you! My next 3 week virtual bootcamp starts October 2nd so time is of the essence! 💪🏼💕

A post shared by D A N I E L L E (@daniellesvobodny) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT